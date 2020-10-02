WHITE BEAR LAKE — Needing a victory to keep its Suburban East Conference title hopes alive, the Stillwater boys soccer team pulled away for a 3-1 victory over the Bears on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at White Bear Lake.
It was the final regular season game for the Ponies (5-2-2), who earned the No. 3 seed and will travel to Woodbury (6-2-1) for the semifinals of the conference tournament on Friday, Oct. 2. The other semifinal will feature top-seeded East Ridge (7-2-0) vs. Cretin-Derham Hall (5-2-2).
The championship and third-place games will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
A loss or tie against the Bears would have knocked Stillwater out of the top four and into the second tier of the league tourney, which is what happened to Mounds View after it played Irondale to a scoreless tie in the finale.
The Ponies tied Cretin-Derham Hall (5-2-2) for third place in the SEC standings, but won the tie-breaker via their 4-0 victory over the Raiders on Sept. 24.
“We needed to win the game with the way the results went,” Ponies coach Jake Smothers said.
It was an uneasy start for Smothers, even as Carson Arco scored on an assist from Gora Gora in the ninth minute to provide a 1-0 lead.
“I watched it back and felt better about the first 10 minutes than when I was at the game,” Smothers said. “I was frustrated with our warm-up and didn’t think we had that sense of urgency that we’re playing for something significant.
“I made five changes in the first 10 minutes of the game to find the right combinations.”
One of those changes was moving defender Dylan Magistad, who has be hampered by injury much of the season, back into the middle after Gavin Rogers evened the score for White Bear Lake in the 14th minute.
It was the only goal allowed by Jake Huenink.
“They had a nice goal,” Smothers said. “There was not much he could do.”
There were few opportunities for the Bears after that, which Smothers at least partially attributed to Magistad’s position change.
“After they scored, we seemed to relax a bit,” Smothers said. “They took one more shot the rest of the game. It helped our midfield defending. We really don’t like the back line having to defend much.”
The game remained tied into the second half, but Gora scored on a free kick to provide a 2-1 lead for the Ponies. Arco struck again for Stillwater 10 minutes later to provide the final margin.
“I was confident at 1-1 that we were good for another goal,” Smothers said. “We weren’t as free flowing as I would have liked, but Gora was very dangerous throughout the game.”
It has been a nice bounce back for the Ponies after they lost back-to-back games against league front-runners East Ridge and Woodbury on Sept. 15 and Sept. 17. Stillwater has won three in a row since those losses.
“You’re going to have weeks like that where things don’t go your way,” Smothers said. “Everybody has two losses right now except Mounds View, but they have five ties. We feel like we’re right there and I’m extremely proud of how we have responded to, especially the Woodbury loss.
“We have a bunch of big kids out there and they work hard. We have so many of them on the team. Another thing we’ve been doing is really letting the seniors take control of the bigger moments. It should be the seniors’ responsibility for that and they’ve taken it on and done a nice job.”
Stillwater 1 2 — 3
White Bear Lake 1 0 — 1
St — 9:00 — Carson Arco (Gora Gora)
WBL — 14:00 — Gavin Rogers
St — 52:00 — Gora (free kick)
St — 62:00 — Arco (Gora)
Stillwater 4, C-D Hall 0
At Oak Park Heights, scoring twice in the first eight minutes of play, the Ponies delivered an impressive 4-0 conference victory over Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday, Sept. 24 at Stillwater Area High School.
Matt Folden provided an early boost for the Ponies, scoring on a long throw-in from Peter Leach in the second minute of play.
Leach also set up Stillwater’s second goal with another throw-in that was flicked down by Jeff Wacker and knocked into the net by Gora Gora for a 2-0 lead in the seventh minute.
“We controlled the game for the majority of it and never let Cretin think they could get back into the game,” Ponies coach Jake Smothers said.
Stillwater didn’t let up as Connor Parker scored his first-ever varsity goal on an assist from Liam Kilkelly in the 30th minute to provide a three-goal cushion.
Stillwater increased its lead as Gora scored on an assist from Merrit Cassel with 10 minutes remaining to cap an outstanding night for the Ponies.
“We won everything,” Smothers said. “We came out with a ton of ambition and won every 50-50 ball. We understood the moment and its importance and we were rewarded for our hard work.”
Cretin-Derham Hall 0 0 — 0
Stillwater 3 1 — 4
St — 2:00 — Matt Folden (Peter Leach)
St — 7:00 — Gora Gora (Jeff Wacker)
St — 30:00 — Connor Parker (Liam Kilkelly)
St — 70:00 — Gora (Merrit Cassel)
