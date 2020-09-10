OAK PARK HEIGHTS — It wasn’t the desired result for Stillwater coming into the game, but after getting stymied for 75 minutes the Ponies were happy to salvage a 1-all tie in their Suburban East Conference boys soccer game against Mounds View on Thursday, Sept. 3 at Stillwater Area High School.
Stillwater took 17 shots, compared to just three for the Mustangs (0-1-2), but the Ponies went unrewarded until Carson Arco’s goal on an assist from Daniel Davila in the 76th minute evened the score.
“That was the end of a lot of hard work,” Ponies coach Jake Smothers said. “A draw felt like a nice result after working that hard to get back into it. We worked hard to get our goal back.”
The Ponies were trying to climb back in the game after Simon Greer scored in the 12th minute after taking advantage of a turnover in Stillwater’s end of the field.
Greer carried the ball in and fired a shot into the right corner of the net for a 1-0 lead.
“It came from a mistake,” Smothers said. “We had been playing decent up to that point. We didn’t have a ton of energy, but were playing well enough.”
Looking for a spark, Stillwater moved a few players around and it led to more opportunities in the second half.
“The first half it bogged down in the middle of the field,” Smothers said. “We made a tactical change to get the ball wider and that helped us out quite a bit.
“The positional changes in the second half really helped turn the game for us. It gave us more opportunities towards the gall. I was satisfied with the kids’ reaction in the second half. I’m liking their resilience.”
It eventually paid off with Arco’s tally to earn a point and keep the Ponies (1-0-2) in a tie with Cretin-Derham Hall (1-0-2) for third place in the SEC standings. East Ridge (3-0-0) is the only undefeated conference team with nine points, which is three points ahead of second-place Irondale (2-1).
“It was a good effort,” Smothers said. “This is another result that last year we lost. We tied Roseville last year and beat them this year. Mounds View we lost to last year and tied them this year. There seems to be a shift in attitude with this team and we see that competition in training every day.”
After facing Irondale, the Ponies will host league-leading East Ridge on Sept. 15 and meet another perennial rival Woodbury (1-1-1) on Sept. 17.
Mounds View 1 0 0 — 1
Stillwater 0 1 0 — 1
MV — 12:00 — Simon Greer (un)
St — 76:00 — Carson Arco (Daniel Davila)
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
