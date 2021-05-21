WHITE BEAR LAKE — The Bears were the last Suburban East Conference team to defeat Stillwater in boys lacrosse, but that was during the 2017 season and the Ponies added to their current conference winning streak by holding off White Bear Lake 5-2 on Wednesday, May 19 at White Bear Lake High School.
It was the 26th consecutive SEC victory for the Ponies (9-0 SEC, 10-1), who captured their third straight league title.
“It’s definitely a special feeling being able to go undefeated in conference play the past three seasons,” Ponies coach Peter Flock said. “It definitely feels good, but it’s not our end goal and what we really are striving for. We did celebrate it for a night, but it hasn’t really come up since (clinching it against Woodbury on May 14).”
The Ponies didn’t play like there was nothing at stake against White Bear Lake (2-4, 3-5).
“There kind of was the feeling you almost didn’t like that we already won it,” Flock said. “The last thing we watned was the thought that this game doesn’t mean anything, but it always does when you’re playing White Bear Lake. It feels good to win the conference and even better to know that we ran the table on it.”
The goaltenders took center stage in this one. Both teams created opportunities, but Gunner Arens and for the Ponies and Brock Ollila for the Bears kept it a low-scoring game with their strong play. Arens finished withi 10 saves while Ollila racked up a whopping 24 stops while allowing just five to get past him.
“This one felt like a goaltenders’ slugfest,” Flock said. “Both teams really played well defensively all-around, but both goaltenders were making unbelievable saves. Hats off to the White Bear goaltender, he was phenomenal — and our guy, Gunner, would be our player of the game.”
Ben Shockency finished with two goals to lead the Ponies, who led 2-1 at halftime and 4-2 entering the fourth quarter.
Carter Bies, Alex Corbett and Tomas Anderson added a goal each for Stillwater.
“White Bear plays a zone defense, which have not seen this year,” Flock said. “We have a zone offense and we practice it, but this was the first time we’ve really prepped for a zone because we never saw it the entire year. There was definitely a feeling out period because it’s a much different way to play offense and there were some struggles, but we had plenty of looks. I think with a different goalie in there it wouldn’t have been so close.”
Stillwater 1 1 2 1 — 5
White Bear Lake 0 1 1 0 — 2
Goals — St, Ben Shockency 2, Carter Bies, Alex Corbett and Tomas Anderson; WBL, Shea Raeburn and Mario Bailey.
Assists — St, Aidan Anderson, Sammy Ness, Shockency and Tommy Lindeberg; WBL, none.
Saves — St, Gunner Arens 10; WBL, Brock Ollila 24.
Stillwater 10, Woodbury 2
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies actually secured the league title with a 10-2 victory over Woodbury on Friday, May 14 at Stillwater Area High School.
Cretin-Derham Hall finished second in the final standings with a 7-2 record (8-3 overall).
Sammy Ness paced Stillwater with three goals while Tommy Lindeberg, Tomas Anderson and Alex Corbett added two goals apiece. Lindeberg also led the Ponies with two assists.
“We played a really clean game overall,” Ponies coach Peter Flock said. “It could have been higher scoring, but we spent a lot of the night in the penalty box and played a lot of man-down defense. Our offense was very proficient in terms of goals per possession, but we just didn’t have the ball that much because of all the time we spent in the box.”
Woodbury 0 1 0 1 — 2
Stillwater 2 3 3 2 — 10
Goals — Wo, Conor Hooley and Tony Klett; St, Sammy Ness 3, Tommy Lindeberg 2, Tomas Anderson 2, Alex Corbett 2 and Carter Bies.
Assists — Wo, Sam Hoff; St, Lindeberg 2, Bies, Ben Shockency and Corbett.
Saves — Wo, Grant Eilertson 13; St, Gunner Arens 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.