If there is a lacrosse season this spring, it won’t happen with Tom Howe guiding the Stillwater Ponies following his resignation as head coach last week.
Howe led the program for four seasons, compiling a 47-14 record and two Suburban East Conference championships in that time.
The lacrosse season was slated to begin with the first day of practice on March 30, but that didn’t happen after Minnesota Governor Tim Walz closed schools due to COVID-19 and the Minnesota State High School League followed by shutting down all activities and sports until at least May 4.
Even before the spring sports uncertainty, this was likely going to be Howe’s last season as coach. His job as a Chief Financial Officer relocated him to the Boston area early this winter and he had been commuting back and forth since December. Now that travel has become more difficult and people are encouraged to stay in place, it was no longer possible to continue coaching in Minnesota.
“I was fully prepared and committed to the season,” Howe said. “The travel is a bit of a challenge, but once the season starts you’re pretty consumed six or seven days and I was fully prepared and committed to be the head coach and take this team right to the state title.
“It really comes down to job and family and I needed to be there three out of four weeks. I would say based on everything going on this would have been my last season. When I came back two-and-a-half weeks ago and then things locked down because of COVID-19. I was planning to come back if the season started, but then things came together quickly here and it kind of accelerated me moving on from Stillwater.”
Stillwater Activities Director Ricky Michel said he was not surprised by the decision, adding how much he appreciated what Howe has done for the program in a short time.
The Ponies produced a 25-20 record in the three seasons prior to Howe’s arrival in 2016. After going 10-5 in each of Howe’s first two seasons, Stillwater finished 13-3 in 2018 and improved to 14-1 a year ago, losing only to Mahtomedi 13-11 in the Section 4 semifinals.
The Ponies were set to return 14 seniors from a team that won back-to-back SEC championships and is riding a 17-game conference winning streak.
“The thing you think about is, did the coach you hire leave the program in a better place,” Michel said. “I don’t think there’s any question the program is in a better place. They’ve had success and a couple conference titles and I really think this year they were going to knock down the door. The chances looked even better than last year — and maybe they will still get an opportunity.
“Tom was extremely knowledgeable about lacrosse and I think a lot of people learned a lot from him. His box lacrosse and outdoor lacrosse knowledge really helped our kids and our kids really enjoyed playing for him. He was a passionate young man and he had a lot of energy and excitement and passed that along to his kids. He instilled confidence in the boys.”
This year’s team was expected to be a strong contender for the program’s first-ever state tournament appearance, which didn’t make the decision to step down any easier for Howe.
“For this senior group, I started watching this group when they were in eighth grade and I knew there were some special kids in that group — and it turned out there were quite a few,” Howe said. “This senior group is very special and in my opinion we would challenge for the state title very strongly and, if there is a season, I very strongly expect them to do that. Some will play college lacrosse and for some it will be the end of the road, so my heart breaks for the seniors. It’s been hard. Walking away from this group and this program is one of the hardest things I’ve had to do.
“The program as a whole, we have a lot of good young kids coming up. There is a lot of good talent throughout the program. I don’t think there is ever a good time to leave a successful program. These kids and coaches were like my family so there’s never a good time to walk away.”
Michel expects to select Howe’s replacement in short order. Even though organized practices are not allowed, coaches are allowed to communicate with players and offer guidance on things such as conditioning and training.
“We posted it (Monday), so HR was good about turning this around,” Michel said. “We will post it for five days.”
Boys lacrosse, which began for the Ponies in 2018, is the only sport at Stillwater that has never won a section championship or qualified for the state tournament. Prior to the last two seasons, the program’s only other conference title occurred in 2010.
Especially on the heels of an outstanding season that fell painfully short a year ago, Howe shared that sense of anticipation for this season with his players.
“Right up until mid-March we were planning on a normal season, but things accelerated very quickly,” Howe said. “The kids have been staying positive as much as possible.
“I think it’s been very hard for the players. They started captains practices on Feb. 24 and had two weeks of captains practices before spring break and it was during spring break that things started to shut down. I think a lot of these kids knew what it was going to take and their eagerness was maxed out. I truly hope — right now they’re talking about May 4 — and hopefully they can have a nine-game schedule and playoffs. I hope it comes together, but there are certain things you just can’t control.”
Howe expects he will coach again after settling in out east.
“Oh yeah, I will,” Howe said. “I’ll get back into it. I’ll definitely coach again.”
One thing he’s not concerned about is the Stillwater program continuing its upward trend in his absence.
“I think we got better every year,” Howe said. “I think the youth program is in good shape and the players that we have are committed to the game and they love the game. I just think through the combination of the coaching staff, myself and the players, there was a desire to get better every day. That’s what I saw when I came in was not accepting mediocrity and I feel good about leaving the program because they have a winning culture.”
And he will always appreciate the players and others who have supported the program throughout his time here.
“I think winning the conference and going undefeated two years in a row, that’s one thing I’ll remember,” Howe said. “That’s 16 games undefeated against teams you play every year and that’s a big accomplishment, even if we didn’t go as far as we wanted to ultimately. The second thing is just seeing how these players developed into young men and the quality of these young men are top notch. Those are the things that will stick out to me.
“Also, the support I received from the boosters and parents and athletics director was just tremendous. We couldn’t have been as successful without all that support, which again, it’s kind of a big family there and I truly appreciate all the support I was given from all angles. It’s a special group and I will miss them.”
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.