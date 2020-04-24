One of the top players during the program’s infancy more than a decade ago, Peter Flock has been named head coach for the Stillwater Area High School boys lacrosse team.
Flock’s participation in the sport began with its introduction to the St. Croix Valley and he’s hoping to help lead the program to an even greater level of success going forward.
The 2010 SAHS graduate replaces Tom Howe, who was planning this as his fifth and final season at Stillwater following a move to the Boston area after a job change. Like the other high school sports in Minnesota, the lacrosse season is suspended until at least May 4 due to COVID-19.
Howe’s resignation occurred earlier than expected, but Stillwater Activities Director Ricky Michel was pleased to have Flock, an assistant coach in the program the past two seasons, taking the reins, which should allow for a smooth transition.
“He has roots in Stillwater and played for Stillwater and did well,” Michel said. “He has passion for lacrosse and knows the game well. I think the transition will be as good as we could expect. The players know him and respect him and he understands the skill level these kids have. He’s been successful and I think he has a lot of respect amongst his fellow coaches, the players and parents and the community.
“The other thing I really liked is that he believes in multi-sport athletes. There’s a lot of two-sport hockey and lacrosse athletes and they correlate and connect. He should be good at reaching those kids because he also coaches youth hockey in the area.”
Flock was one of just four sophomores on Stillwater’s first-ever varsity lacrosse team in 2008. He was named the team’s Most Valuable Player as a senior when the Ponies captured the program’s first-ever Suburban East Conference championship.
Flock’s father, Pete, was a member of Stillwater’s first state championship football team in 1982 and he still volunteers as a statistician for the Ponies today. His grandfather, also Pete, was a long-time Ponies supporter and volunteer.
“I have a very personal connection to this program,” Flock said.
After graduating from Stillwater, Flock played lacrosse and earned All-American honors at North Dakota State University. He was a two-year captain with the Bison and competed in the MCLA Division II National Tournament three times. Flock also served in the U.S. Navy before receiving an honorable discharge in 2017. He rejoined the Stillwater program as a coach in 2018.
He’s currently finishing up coursework on the way to becoming a paramedic.
The Ponies have finished 27-4 combined while capturing SEC championships each of the past two seasons and expectations were even higher this season with 14 seniors expected to return.
“Tom definitely did a lot of the groundwork for improving this program, but along with that we kind of have the core group of guys who are facing the situation we’re in now,” said Flock, who was named the Section 4 Assistant Coach of the Year in 2018. “The seniors have been playing varsity, many since they were freshmen. The talent makes this a smooth transition. When this coaching change did happen it didn’t really feel like there was so much dropped on my lap that needed to be made right away. If we get a season, the older seniors and juniors have been around and you don’t have to start from scratch, so that transition is quite favorable.
“There will be some changes, but for the most part it’s the mentality that we’re taking this just as seriously as we have been and trying to make this program a contender in the state. That’s what Tom really brought to this program and what we’re definitely going to continue.”
Boys lacrosse is the only sport at Stillwater that has never won a section championship or qualified for a state tournament. The Ponies were undefeated until falling to Mahtomedi 13-11 in the Section 4 semifinals a year ago and much was expected of this year’s squad.
The players from this sophomore class were members of a team coached by Flock that captured the U14A state championship in 2018.
“I’ve been working with all these players already at the high school and youth level,” Flock said. “I’m not new to them, so that’s good that it’s not too much of a change for them with everything else that’s going on.”
The skill level and quality of Minnesota lacrosse has improved in the years since Flock played for the Ponies. In most cases, the play is faster and more free flowing and that’s a style he’s comfortable with for this team.
“I believe in a system with discipline and smart choices, but I believe in letting the players be creative and less reliant on plays being called in from the sidelines,” Flock said. “It’s just adapting and reacting naturally for a very fast and creative game.
“There will be a premium put on teamwork and hard work. I firmly believe that skill can win games, but hard work wins championships. We have yet to cross that boundary to the state tournament, which means we need to be doing more and we’re expecting an uptick in expectations of work ethic and team.”
The players and coaches are preparing for an abbreviated season, with full knowledge that it may never take place.
Flock was encouraged by the engagement of players during a video conference meeting after he accepted the head coaching job on April 16.
“From the Zoom meeting we just had, I was impressed with the amount of participants,” Flock said. “We haven’t had tryouts so it’s all one team, but we had up to 60 on the meeting, which is great. It means people are keeping in contact.”
He also credited senior captains Ty Thureson, Joe Stengl, Nelson Summary and Benjamin Long with keeping a positive attitude and showing tremendous leadership during this period of uncertainty.
“We can control what we can control,” Flock said. “The seniors and the four captains are heavily involved and they’re in high spirits. They’re mentally strong guys and understand the chances of this happening, but they talked about how we can’t control what we can’t control. The captains are being great leaders right now and showing that they’re still working and staying active, so let’s not give up on it.”
The Ponies carried high expectations into the season, but Flock knows the program is in good position for long-term success.
“The amount of youth participation and the success they’ve had means we’re going to continue sending talent up to the high school level,” Flock said.
And while Flock is eager to start his first season as head coach, he knows it won’t be his last. He’s hoping the seniors get an opportunity to play.
“I can’t help but think about the seniors and what they’re going through,” Flock said. “A lot of people really want to see this thing given a chance.”
