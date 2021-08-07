After helping propel a determined squad to its first-ever state tournament, senior Isaac Albers was honored as the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater boys lacrosse team.
Albers, a long stick defender, ranked second with 48 ground balls for a team that allowed about seven goals per game. He also tallied five assists four goals, including the game-winner in Stillwater’s 13-5 victory over St. Thomas Academy in the state quarterfinals.
Seniors Gunner Arens, Alex Corbett and Will Raymond, and juniors Carter Bies and Tommy Lindeberg joined Albers in earning All-Suburban East Conference honors. Albers, Arens, Corbett and sophomore Ty Tuccitto were named to the All-Section First Team while Bies, Lindeberg, Raymond and junior Corbin Van Duyne receiving Second Team All-Section honors.
One year after the season was canceled due to COVID-19, the Ponies won Suburban East Conference and Section 4 championships before placing fourth at state. Stillwater finished with a 15-4 record, including 9-0 to extend its conference winning streak to 26 in a row since losing to White Bear Lake late in the 2017 season. The SEC title was Stillwater’s third in a row.
Stillwater’s only losses this season came against state champion Benilde-St. Margaret’s, runner-up Prior Lake, Chanhassen — which was seeded No. 2 in the state tournament — and Lakeville North in the third-place game at state.
Albers was also named to the Minnesota State High School Boys Lacrosse Association All-State Second Team and landed on the Star Tribune All-Metro First Team. He was also a finalist for the Pioneer Press All-East Metro Player of the Year Award.
Arens, who finished with a gaudy .709 save percentage and a 5.59 goals against average, was one of two finalists for the Jake Anderson Mr. Goaltender Award, which went to Lakeville North’s AJ Preachuk. Arens also received Stillwater’s Defensive Player of the Year Award. Arens finished second in the state with 15 wins.
Junior midfielder Owen Grau was named the Most Improved Player of the Year for the Ponies while Corbett, who totaled 20 goals and a team-high 27 assists for a balanced attack, was named the team’s Offensive Player of the Year.
A goal of six Ponies racked up 20 or more goals this season, led by Bies with 30 goals and junior Aidan Anderson with 29. Lindeberg followed with 28 goals while Sammy Ness (24 goals) and Tomas Anderson (23 goals) also ranked among team scoring leaders.
Boys lacrosse
All-Conference: Isaac Albers, Gunner Arens, Alex Corbett, Carter Bies, Tommy Lindeberg and Will Raymond; All-Section First Team: Isaac Albers, Gunner Arens, Alex Corbett and Ty Tuccitto; All-Section Second Team: Carter Bies, Tommy Lindeberg, Will Raymond and Corbin Van Duyne; Minnesota State High School Boys Lacrosse Coaches Association All-State Second Team: Isaac Albers; Star Tribune All-Metro First Team: Isaac Albers; Pioneer Press All-East Metro Player of the Year Finalist: Isaac Albers; Jake Anderson Mr. Goaltender finalist: Gunner Arens; Most Improved Player of the Year: Owen Grau; Offensive Player of the Year: Alex Corbett; Defensive Player of the Year: Gunner Arens; Most Valuable Athlete: Isaac Albers; Captains elect: To be announced.
