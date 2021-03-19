BLAINE — It wasn’t the momentum builder it was looking for leading into the Section 4AA playoffs, but the Stillwater boys hockey team scored in the final minute to clip Irondale for a 2-1 Suburban East Conference boys hockey victory on Saturday, March 13 at the NSC-Super Rink.
It was the last game of the regular season for the Ponies, who received the No. 4 seed and were scheduled to host East Ridge in the section quarterfinals on Thursday, March 18 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center. The victory did secure sole possession of third place in the SEC standings for the Ponies (11-6-1 SEC, 11-6-1) behind Cretin-Derham Hall (17-1-0, 17-1-0) and White Bear Lake (14-3-1, 14-3-1). Forest Lake (10-6-2, 10-6-2) finished one point behind the Ponies in fourth place.
The loss was the 17th in a row for Irondale, which opened the season with a tie against Woodbury and eventually notched its first victory with a Section 4AA play-in victory over Minnehaha Academy on March 16.
Stillwater outshot the Knights 32-14, but remainined tied 1-all until Ty Tuccitto’s power play goal with just 1:02 remaining in the third.
“The lack of our preparation is what stuck out the most,” Ponies coach Greg Zanon said. “I don’t think we played very well at all, so that was kind of a downer for us. It was guys looking ahead to sections and just wasn’t a game I was super proud of our guys playing by any means.”
Tuccitto skated in from the side and powered a shot from a difficult angle slipped past the goalie for an improbable game-winner.
The Ponies held a 12-3 advantage in shots during a scoreless opening period, but Griffin Bourassa struck first for the Knights less than two minutes into the second period for a 1-0 lead.
Gunner Arens eventually answered for Stillwater on assists from Riley Skuza and Grant Miller with just 57 seconds remaining in the second to even the score at 1-all.
But it was an uninspiring performance for Stillwater against a team that was outscored by a combined 97-28 this season.
“There wasn’t much to be happy with,” Zanon said. “We didn’t play physical and didn’t play fast. We just did not come out and play a game like we expect to play every night.”
• The Section 4AA semifinals are scheduled for Saturday, March 20 and the finals will take place on Wednesday, March 24. All games are being hosted by the higher seed.
Stillwater 0 1 1 — 2
Irondale 0 1 0 — 1
First period — No scoring.
Second period — 1. Ir, Griffin Bourassa (Connor Kvaal) 1:50; 1. St, Gunner Arens (Riley Skuza, Grant Miller) 16:03.
Third period — 2. St, Ty Tuccitto (Evan Murr) pp, 15:58.
Penalties — St, 3-6:00; Ir, 2-4:00.
Saves — St (Nolan LaCosse) 3-4-6—13; Ir (Elijah Kaasa) 12-12-6—30.
Mounds View 4, Stillwater 1
A significant advantage in shots on goal did not translate to goals for the Ponies in a 4-1 conference loss to Mounds View on Thursday, March 11 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
The Mustangs (9-8-1 SEC, 9-8-1) scored twice in the opening period, including a power play goal at 13:55. Stillwater was creating more chances, but still found itself playing from behind.
“We definitely played OK in my mind,” Ponies coach Greg Zanon said. “They got kind of a fluky first goal and then we gave up a power play goal so now we’re behind eight-ball once again.”
After a scoreless second period, the Ponies thought they scored early in the third period but that apparent momentum shifted quickly back to Mounds View as play continued and the Mustangs scored on the end shortly thereafter.
Instead of pulling within a goal, the Ponies trailed 3-0 less than two minutes into the third period.
“The real back-breaker was us thinking we scored,” Zanon said. “On the bright side, the guys didn’t just give up. They stuck with it and tried to get back in the game.”
Ty Tuccitto scored on the power play for Stillwater at 7:42 of the third to pull within 3-1, but the Mustangs added an empty-net goal with less than three minutes remaining.
Stillwater outshot the Mustangs 42-22, including 18-5 in the third period, but Mounds View goaltender Aidan Petrich was sharp throughout while totaling 41 saves.
“We did get a goal, but their goalie played outstanding,” Zanon said. “He has played outstanding for them all year, especially being a sophomore, and he stood on his head.
“You don’t want losses, but I don’t think we played horrible,” Zanon said. “We definitely can’t give teams in this league two-goal leads all the time and expect to come back and win. You’re better when you’re playing ahead and we seem to love playing from behind for some reason.”
Mounds View 2 0 2 — 4
Stillwater 0 0 1 — 1
First period — 1. MV, Evan Streeter (Evan Johnson) 7:43; 2. MV, Carson Brodt (Jacob Drews, Johnny Conlin) pp, 13:55.
Second period — No scoring.
Third period — 3. MV, James Harrington (Grant Dean, Conlin) 1:27; 1. St, Ty Tuccitto (Alex Corbett, Keegan O’Brien) pp, 7:42; 4. MV, Dean (Wyatt Witham, Harrington) en, 14:11.
Penalties — MV, 5-10:00; St, 3-6:00.
Saves — MV (Aidan Petrich) 12-12-17—41; St (Tomas Anderson) 7-8-3—18.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
