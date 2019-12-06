It was a promising start to the season for the Stillwater boys’ hockey team, which held off Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 2-1 in a nonconference game on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
The season opener also marked the first game for the Ponies under new head coach Greg Zanon.
“Obviously getting the win was the important thing,” Zanon said. “The guys played the way we wanted them to play. It was a good little showing of how we want to play, how we just need to clean a lot of the areas up.”
The Ponies outshot the Lumberjacks 27-14 through two periods while building a 2-0 lead.
Ryan Roeske broke through for the Ponies (1-0) with a short-handed goal on assists by Joe Manning and Ronnie Donar at 12:09 of the first period to provide the early advantage. The sequence started with the puck getting flipped behind the C-E-C defenseman and Roeske taking it down the right side and beating goaltender Owen Carlson from the bottom of the dot.
“The game at that point was back and forth and a little sloppy, but that gave us a little bit of a boost,” Zanon said.
Stillwater extended the lead late in the second period when Mike Sweetland fired a shot from the slot that slipped into the corner of the net for a 2-0 lead.
“He’s got good release and he put in the net,” Zanon said. “That was exactly what we wanted him to do from the slot and going up 2-0 gave us a little bit more confidence going into that third period.”
The Ponies had several strong scoring chances in the second, but were unable to convert on most. Carlson finished with 33 saves for the Lumberjacks (0-1).
“We had a lot of shots,” Zanon said. “I don’t know if we had much traffic, he did his job and he held strong in there. A couple of times we had multiple rebounds. For us it’s finding a way to score, but we’ll get there.
“We had good bunch of opportunities and two breakaways where we didn’t get anything and we didn’t get anything on a couple two-on-ones. We’re happy with where we’re at so far, but every day and every game it’s going to be a new learning experience and trying to get them to play the right way.”
They also had a few defensive breakdowns that provided some opportunities going the other way.
“We gave up four breakaways and obviously we want to be a lot cleaner than that,” Zanon said. “It led to two of our four penalties, two hooking calls which were necessary to deny the breakaway.”
Christian Galatz scored for C-E-C with less than five minutes remaining to climb back into the game, but Stillwater goaltender Logan Bies was solid throughout, finishing with 21 saves.
“The big thing was Bies,” Zanon said. “He played outstanding, especially in the third period. He faced a lot of shots when we were up 2-1, but he held the door and kept it shut.
“The boys showed resilience to hold onto the lead. We are happy to have that first one of the year.”
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 0 0 1 — 1
Stillwater 1 1 0 — 2
First period — 1. St, Ryan Roeske (Joe Manning, Ronnie Donar) sh, 12:09.
Second period — 2. St, Mike Sweetland (unassisted) 15:21.
Third period — 1. C-E-C, Christian Galatz (Cade Anderson, Logan Dushkin) 12:35.
Penalties — Cl, 2-4:00; St, 4-8:00.
Saves — Cl (Owen Carlson) 13-12-8—33; St (Logan Bies) 7-7-7—21.
