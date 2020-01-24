A tight game through two periods, it was Hill-Murray that was clicking in the third while overtaking Stillwater to a 5-2 nonconference boys hockey victory on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
The Pioneers scored four unanswered goals in the third to overtime a 2-1 deficit after two periods in a game that will likely have an impact on seeding for the Section 4AA tournament.
Stillwater (8-2-1 SEC, 10-4-1) was unable to hold a 3-1 lead in an overtime loss at section rival White Bear Lake earlier this year and the Ponies also fell short in the third against the Pioneers (5-1-1, 11-5-2).
“Obviously there’s some disappointment and the players are upset, especially the way we lost in White Bear Lake,” Ponies coach Greg Zanon said. “We played with them and were better than them for two periods, but now it’s up to us to look at ourselves in the mirror and find out what we have to do in the third period to close teams out. Good teams will play a whole 51 minutes and we’re still learning that process. With 10 games left, we have some time to figure it out before the section playoffs and hopefully we can figure that out sooner rather than later.”
Hill-Murray’s resurgence started just two minutes into the third period on a goal by Dylan Godbout to tie the game at 2-all. Hunter Laschinger scored just over a minute later to push the Pioneers in front 3-2.
It was a back-and-forth third period, much like th rest of the game, but Hill-Murray finished its opportunities with two more goals later in the third. Godbout notched his second goal at 11:28 and Charlie Strobel found the back of the net for the Pioneers again just 34 seconds later to provide a three-goal margin.
“We have to take advantage of our opportunities,” Zanon said. “We started the third with a power play, but then they go down and run a faceoff play we figured we knew and didn’t do our job. Coming down the stretch, we need to show the desperation and willingness to do whatever it takes. It just kind of snowballed and they got the second goal to tie.
“We had another power play come up, but were just not able to come up with a goal and it’s downhill from there.”
Following a scoreless first period, Jared Jensen scored at 2:27 of the second period. Noah Tussey answered for the Ponies at 6:08 on an assist from Tommy Lindeberg.
Then at 10:38 of the second period, Tussey struck again with an assist from Joe Stengl to provide a 2-1 lead.
It was the sixth goal in the past three games for Tussey, who leads the team with 11 goals.
“I definitely feel like he’s hitting his stride,” Zanon said. “He moved around a little bit earlier this season and started as a wing, but we moved him to center and every since that move he’s been more involved in the game. He’s playing lights out for us and his d-zone play has picked up drastically. His second goal against Hill was him absolutely putting himself in the right place and unleashing the shot that he has.”
The shots were close throughout, with Hill-Murray holding a 27-24 edge. Ponies goaltender Logan Bies finished with 22 saves.
“We had some injuries in that game, too,” Zanon said. “We just started to run out of gas a little bit.”
Hill-Murray 0 1 4 — 5
Stillwater 0 2 0 — 2
First period — No scoring.
Second period — 1. H-M, Jared Jensen (Nick Mountain, Axel Begley) 2:27; 1. St, Noah Tussey (Tommy Lindeberg) 6:08; 2. St, Tussey (Joe Stengl) 10:38.
Third period — 2. H-M, Dylan Godbout (Joe Palodichuk, Jensen) 2:12; 3. H-M, Hunter Laschinger (Max Zupfer) 3:32; 4. H-M, Godbout (Zupfer, Mountain) 11:28; 5. H-M, Charlie Strobel (Laschinger) 12:02.
Penalties — H-M, 3-6:00; St, 1-2:00.
Saves — H-M (Remington Keopple) 8-4-10—22; St (Logan Bies) 8-4-10—22.
Stillwater 9, Roseville 3
Evan Murr, Mike Sweetland and Noah Tussey each supplied two goals to help lift the Ponies to a 9-3 Suburban East Conference victory over Roseville on Saturday, Jan. 18 at the SCVRC.
The Ponies scored four times in the second period to build a 7-1 lead.
Ryan Roeske opened the scoring for Stillwater in the first and Tussey scored twice, including once on the power play, to build a 3-0 lead. The Ponies received a goal each from Sweetland, Murr, Cooper Wylie and Aidan Anderson in the second period.
“We were kind of struggling scoring over the past few games, so it’s nice to see those guys get the confidence that we can score goals,” Ponies coach Greg Zanon said. “The negative takeaway is not being able to play 51 minutes. We gave up two in the third period that I don’t feel we should have given up. Guys need to play full games, whether it’s 7-1 or 2-1.”
Nolan LaCosse finished with 22 saves for the Ponies, who held a 47-25 advantage in shots on goal.
Roseville fell to 3-9 in conference play and 7-10 overall.
Roseville 1 0 2 — 3
Stillwater 3 4 2 — 9
First period — 1. St, Ryan Roeske (Cooper Wylie, Nick Dario) :28; 2. St, Noah Tussey (Joe Stengl, Ty Tuccitto) 2:12; 3. St, Tussey (Wylie, Keegan O’Brien) pp, 9:20; 1. Ros, Tony Leahy (unassisted) 12:59.
Second period — 4. St, Mike Sweetland (Cam Benson) 3:31; 5. St, Evan Murr (Joe Manning, Ronnie Donar) pp, 12:55; 6. St, Wylie (Stengl) pp, 15:14; 7. St, Aidan Anderson (Brendan Bernier, Tussey) 16:54.
Third period — 2. Ros, Leahy (unasisted) 6:04; 8. St, Murr (Tussey, Donar) 6:30; 3. Ros, Leahy (Hunter Hefferman, Louis Johnson) 10:25; 9. St, Sweetland (Donar) sh, 15:15.
Penalties — Ros, 6-12:00; St, 3-9:00.
Saves — Ros (Chet Carlson) 16-15-7—38; St (Nolan LaCosse) 5-11-6—22.
Stillwater 6, East Ridge 2
At Cottage Grove, the Ponies used a four-goal third-period to pull away for a 6-2 conference triumph over East Ridge on Thursday, Jan. 16 at Cottage Grove Ice Arena.
Keegan O’Brien and Noah Tussey each scored two goals for the Ponies, who led 2-0 after each produced a goal in the second period.
Ryan Roeske extended Stillwater’s lead with a goal midway through the third period, before the Raptors (4-7-1, 6-10-1) scored consecutive goals just a minute apart to climb within 3-2.
O’Brien scored on the power play at 13:36 to increase Stillwater’s lead to 4-2 before Sweetland and Tussey tacked on late goals to pull away.
Stillwater 0 2 4 — 6
East Ridge 0 0 2 — 2
First period — No scoring.
Second period — 1. Keegan O’Brien (Ronnie Donar, Ryan Roeske) 1:33; 2. St, Noah Tussey (Mike Sweetland, Cooper Wylie) sh, 2:04.
Third period — 3. St, Roeske (Carter Bies) 7:40; 1. ER, Blake Polifka (Marco Troje, Tanner Johnson) pp, 9:52; 2. ER, Jack McVey (Troje, Nick Landin) 10:52; 4. St, O’Brien (Ty Tuccitto, Wylie) pp, 13:36; 5. St, Sweetland (Tuccitto, Joe Stengl) en, 15:52; 6. St, Tussey (Wylie, Nick Dario) 16:20.
Penalties — St, 7-17:00; ER, 7-14:00.
Saves — St (Logan Bies) 4-5-4—13; ER (Connor Dokken) 6-11-5—22.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.