Joe Manning is a senior in his third season as a member of the Stillwater boys hockey team, which ranks among Suburban East Conference leaders with a 4-1 record.
The defenseman played in 53 games for the Ponies the past two seasons and was named a captain for this year’s squad. He scored three goals and finished with eight assists a year ago and has collected two assists through five games this season.
Manning participated in a brief Q&A with the Gazette and his responses are listed below.
Joe Manning
What goals do you have for the team this season? — We lost some very skilled players last year. My goal for the team this year is to really have the team work as a unit. We may not have an all-star roster but we have good depth which is important to make our systems work correctly. I think if we get this down we have a good shot at making it to the state tournament and doing some damage at the X.
What are the biggest keys for the team in reaching those goals? — Our team is most effective when we play simple, physical, and lock down defense. If we can make our opponents nervous and turn over pucks we are playing well. These are especially important against better teams that capitalize on mistakes.
What has been the most challenging part of playing the season during a pandemic? — The most challenging part of playing during the pandemic is the lack of atmosphere in the rink and time in the locker room with the team. Because of limited fans and time in the dressing room, we miss out on some time to bond with our teammates.
What does a typical summer of training look like for you? — Summer training for me typically involves around four days of skating per week with occasional weeks off for vacation. This usually involves training with Minnesota Advancement Program (MAP) and other skating sessions with some teammates from Stillwater. I try to get as much off-ice training as well too.
What is your most memorable game/moment in sports? — I actually wasn’t playing in my most memorable moment in sports. My favorite moments were watching my brothers win the section final vs. Hill-Murray in 2014 and 2016. Seeing them get to experience that is a huge motivation for me to get there this year too.
Is there any story or significance behind your wearing the No. 2 jersey? — There really isn’t much significance behind my jersey number (2) other than I thought it was bold and a great defenseman number.
Who is your favorite professional athlete and why? — My favorite professional athlete is (Toronto Maple Leafs center) Auston Matthews. He’s my favorite because of his great shot, vision, and play making abilities on the ice.
In what ways has your participation in sports impacted your development as a person? — Playing in sports has taught me that I need some sort of compete or some sort of drive in my life that allows me to have pride. It has developed me into a better teammate, leader, and friend. It has made me always have the desire to be better. It has also taught me resilience and how to get back up when I’ve been beaten down.
What is your favorite inspirational quote or saying? — My favorite quote is: “You don’t lose if you get knocked down; you lose if you stay down.” — Muhammad Ali.
What are your post-high school plans? — I hope to either play junior hockey and then college hockey after high school, or go to the University of Minnesota to study finance and environmental sustainability.
