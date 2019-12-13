Teddy Bear Toss set for Mustangs game on Dec. 21
The Stillwater boys hockey program is hosting a Teddy Bear Toss as part of its Suburban East Conference game against the Mounds View Mustangs on Saturday, Dec. 21 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center. Game time is 3 p.m.
Fans are encouraged to bring a new, non-holiday related — with tags — teddy bear to the game. Donors will receive half-price admission to the game.
After the Ponies score their first goal of the game, the teddy bears will be tossed onto the ice and gathered up for donation to Children’s Hospitals of Minnesota.
— Stuart Groskreutz
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.