Teddy Bear Toss set for Mustangs game on Dec. 21

The Stillwater boys hockey program is hosting a Teddy Bear Toss as part of its Suburban East Conference game against the Mounds View Mustangs on Saturday, Dec. 21 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center. Game time is 3 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to bring a new, non-holiday related — with tags — teddy bear to the game. Donors will receive half-price admission to the game.

After the Ponies score their first goal of the game, the teddy bears will be tossed onto the ice and gathered up for donation to Children’s Hospitals of Minnesota.

— Stuart Groskreutz

