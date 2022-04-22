COTTAGE GROVE — Playing in cold and rainy conditions, the Stillwater boys golf team opened its Suburban East Conference schedule with a fourth-place finish on Wednesday, April 20 at River Oaks Golf Course.
It was the second meet of the year for the Ponies and the conditions were challenging. The Ponies posted a score of 337 to hold off fifth-place Woodbury (338) and sixth-place Forest Lake (347) by a narrow margin. Led by individual medalist Gus Briguet (75) and runner-up Justin Luan (76), East Ridge turned in a winning total of 307 while White Bear Lake (316) and Park (331) followed in second and third.
The Raptors finished with four scores in the 70s while placing four players among the top seven.
Senior Eric Liveringhouse led the way for the Ponies with an 80. Freshman Zeke Roberts was next with an 85 while sophomore Tyler Coleman and eighth-grader Ryan Stanek completed the scoring with 86s. Senior Will Swanson shot an 89 and sophomore Dane Berggren finished with a 92.
“We did well, with many opportunities for improvement,” Ponies coach John Scanlon said.
Team standings
1. East Ridge 307; 2. White Bear Lake 316; 3. Park 331; 4. Stillwater 337; 5. Woodbury 338; 6. Forest Lake 339; 7. Mounds View 347; 8. Cretin-Derham Hall 352; 9. Roseville 354; 10. Irondale 366.
Stillwater results (par 71)
Eric Liveringhouse 80, Zeke Roberts 85, Tyler Coleman 86, Ryan Stanek 86, Will Swanson 89 and Dane Berggren 92. Medalist — Gus Briguet (ER) 75.
