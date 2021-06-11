COON RAPIDS — A slow start proved too much to overcome for the Stillwater boys golf team, which placed third in the Section 4AAA Meet on Friday, June 4 at Bunker Hills Golf Club.
The Ponies improved by nine shots in Round 2, but their 631 (320-311) total finished three shots behind Mahtomedi (311-317—628) and White Bear Lake (309-319—328). The Zephyrs won the section title and earned the coveted state bid after winning the tie-breaker over White Bear Lake.
Cretin-Derham Hall (323-314—637) joined the Ponies with an improved second round, but still finished in fourth six shots behind Stillwater.
The edge in the tie-breaker for Mahtomedi came down to its fifth scorer Nicholas Gambeski finishing five shots (165 to 170) ahead of White Bear Lake’s fifth finisher.
This ends a run of three consecutive state tournament appearances for the Ponies, who will be represented at state by individual qualifier Henry Lawrence after he tied for third place in the individual standings at 153 (81-72).
White Bear Lake’s Camden O’Malley captured the individual section title with a score of 149 (74-75), followed by runner-up Miles Bollinger (79-73—152) of Cretin-Derham Hall. Lawrence, a senior who will continue is golf career at Augustana University, tied Jon Honsa (81-72—153) of Cretin-Derham Hall in third place after both set the low round of the tournament with their second-round 72s.
Lawrence, who competed at state for the Ponies in 2019, made nine straight pars on the back nine to finish strong after an even-par 36 on the East Nine.
Ponies coach John Scanlon said it was a well-earned trip to state for Lawrence.
“There is a famous story about Ben Hogan being teased about making $10,000 for four days of golf,” Scanlon said. “His retort was that ‘It didn’t take four days’. Similarly, it took Henry six years on our team of hard work and improvement to reach the level he is at today.”
It was a so-so opening round for the Ponies that left them looking up at the Zephyrs and Bears in the team standings. White Bear Lake held a two-shot lead over Mahtomedi (309-311) and Stillwater was 11 shots off the pace after posted a 320.
“It was a tremendous team effort today,” Scanlon said after Day 2. “To be honest, I think we were 15 shots down at the turn and played some of our best golf down the stretch.”
Junior Eric Liveringhouse finished seventh overall for the Ponies, just one shot out a potential playoff for the last of the five individual state bids. Despite playing his last four holes in five-over par, including a triple bogey on No. 18, Myles Jarrett of St. Paul Central (75-80—155) held on to finish sixth and claim the state berth.
“Eric played fantastically, leading the team on Day 1 with a 76 and then a solid 80 on Day 2,” Scanlon said. “Eric made a nice par save on 18 and ended up missing state by one shot. This is a great achievement for a guy in his first year of competitive high school golf.”
Junior Tim Fultz was next for the Ponies with a 161 total (82-79) that placed him in a tie for 12th place. Freshman Tyler Coleman (83-80—163), eighth-grader Zeke Roberts (81-87—168) and junior Will Swanson (88-84—172) filled out the lineup.
Entering the season — and following the cancellation of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 — Lawrence was the only Stillwater player with significant prior varsity experience.
“It is a great group of guys,” Scanlon said. “I received multiple compliments about the quality of our guy’s character and their golf swings. I think our overall lack of tournament experience showed a little bit this year, but despite the weather, we had a full season so we earned some battle scars. The guys are all prepared for a full summer schedule. With the average age of our team as a ninth-grader, we will return 18 of 20 players next year.
“It’s a great team and we’re excited to watch Henry in the state tournament.”
The state tournament will be held at Bunker Hills Golf Club on June 15-16, starting at noon each day.
Team standings
1. Mahtomedi 311-317—628; 2. White Bear Lake 309-319—628; 3. Stillwater 320-311—631; 4. Cretin-Derham Hall 323-314—637; 5. St. Paul Highland Park 353-351—704; 6. Tartan 354-356—710. Failed to make cut: St. Paul Johnson 398; St. Paul Central 386.
Individual results (par 72)
*1. Camden O’Malley (WBL) 74-75—149; *2. Miles Bollinger (C-DH) 79-73—152; *T3. Henry Lawrence (St) 81-72—153 and *Joe Honza (C-DH) 81-72—153; 5. Jacob Wilson (Mah) 79-75—154; *6. Myles Jarrett (St. Paul Central) 75-80—155; 7. Eric Liveringhouse (St) 76-80—156; T12. Tim Fultz 82-79—161; T15. Tyler Coleman 83-80—163; 20. Zeke Roberts 81-87—168; 23. Will Swanson 88-84—172.
* Individual state qualifier
