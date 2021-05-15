ST. PAUL — In its final Suburban East Conference meet before the conference tournament, the Stillwater boys golf team posted a season-best score of 313 to finish second on Wednesday, May 12 at the University of Minnesota’s Les Bolstad Golf Course. East Ridge stretched its lead in the SEC standings with a winning score of 299. White Bear Lake and Cretin-Derham Hall each finished two shots behind the Ponies at 315.
Stillwater’s best previous score this season was a 321, which they achieved three times at Prestwick, Highland National and Forest Hills.
Senior Henry Lawrence and eighth-grader Zeke Roberts set the pace for the Ponies with matching 77s and teammate Eric Liveringhouse was just one shot back with a 78.
Lawrence overcame a sluggish start by playing his last 10 holes at even-par.
Will Swanson, who was just called up from the JV after his strong play this spring, completed the scoring with an 81. Swanson’s conference varsity debut started well with a par and consecutive birdies to play his first three holes in 2-under par.
“He did not disappoint,” Ponies coach John Scanlon said. “I’m really proud of Will. With Minnesota high school golf counting four of six scores, the mediocre teams are searching for that fourth score. The really good teams have five or six guys who can contribute one of those top four scores. Along with star freshmen Aiden Primeau and Tyler Coleman, we are beginning to develop that depth to make a section and state championship run, this year and beyond.”
Tim Fultz added an 83 for the Ponies and Primeau followed with an 86.
East Ridge will carry a comfortable lead into the SEC Tournament at Troy Burne on May 18, with the Ponies joining White Bear Lake and Cretin-Derham Hall in the battle for second place. Stillwater is also slated to play in the White Bear Invitational at Dellwood Country Club on Monday, May 17. The Section 4AAA tournament is scheduled for June 2 and June 4.
Team standings
1. East Ridge 299; 2. Stillwater 313; 3. White Bear Lake 315; 4. Cretin-Derham Hall 315; 5. Forest Lake 318; 6. Park 321; 7. Woodbury 321; 8. Roseville 338; 9. Mounds View 342; 10. Irondale 362.
Stillwater results (par 71)
Henry Lawrence 77, Zeke Roberts 77, Eric Liveringhouse 78, Will Swanson 81, Tim Fultz 83 and Aiden Primeau 86.
Ponies win at Forest Hills
At Forest Lake, the Ponies collected their first victory of the season in the six-team Forest Hills Invitational on Monday, May 10 at Forest Hills Golf Club.
Even without its full lineup, Stillwater turned in a score of 321 to outdistance host Forest Lake (324) and third-place White Bear Lake (327) in an event where just seven shots separated the top four teams.
Tim Fultz carded a 77 to lead the Ponies, finishing just one shot behind individual medalist Vue Muamhoocha (76) of Forest Lake.
“Tim continued his good play,” Ponies coach John Scanlon said. “He uses a combination of power and good touch around the greens to keep the bad numbers to a minimum and throw in an occasional birdie.”
Zeke Roberts shot a 78 and Eric Liveringhouse posted a 79 while Tyler Coleman completed the scoring with an 87. Nick Whitcomb (88) and Aidan Primeau (89) were not far behind.
Stillwater’s victory occurred despite not having Henry Lawrence in the lineup. The senior captain was competing in a local qualifier at for the U.S. Open at Medina Golf and Country Club, where he tied for 19th with a score of 77.
“Our main objective today was to get better and get a look at the course for future tournaments,” Scanlon said. “That said, it was nice to get the win, especially over section rivals White Bear Lake and Cretin-Derham Hall.”
Team standings
1. Stillwater 321; 2. Forest Lake 324; 3. White Bear Lake 327; 4. Cretin-Derham Hall 328; 5. Cambridge-Isanti 357; 6. Mounds View 360.
Stillwater results (par 72)
Tim Fultz 77, Zeke Roberts 78, Eric Liveringhouse 79, Tyler Coleman 87, Nick Whitcomb 88 Aidan Primeau 89. Medalist — 1. Vue Muamhoocha (FL) 76.
Stillwater lands in seventh
At Hudson, Wis., the Ponies placed seventh in the 22-team Battle on the Border, a two-day tourney held on Troy Burne and White Eagle on May 5 and 6. Stillwater posted a total of 666 in an event that was won by Eden Prairie (619).
Henry Lawrence shot a 74 and Eric Liveringhouse added a 78 to pace Stillwater at Troy Burne in Round 1. Tim Fultz set the pace for the Ponies with a 78 at White Eagle while Lawrence settled in for an 82 despite making a triple bogey and taking a nine on a par-3.
The Ponies mixed up the lineup each day in this event, which included just five players for each school.
Woodbury’s Carter Spalding was the individual medalist with a 145 (69-76) total.
Team standings
1. Eden Prairie 619; 2. Eau Claire Memorial 632; 3. East Ridge 643; 4. Hudson 644; 5. Woodbury 656; 6. Mahtomedi 660; 7. Stillwater 666; 8. River Falls 669; 9, tie, Park 670 and Cretin-Derham Hall 670; 11, tie, White Bear Lake 673 and St. Croix Falls 673; 13. Forest Lake 678; 14. Eagan 690; 15. Roseville 711; 16. Mounds View 716; 17, tie, Chippewa Falls 735 and Menomonie 735; 19. Irondale 737; 20. Rice Lake 749; 21. Ellsworth 768; 22. Eau Claire North 776.
