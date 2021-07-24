Tim Fultz was voted the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater boys golf team.
The junior was one of three all-conference honorees for the Ponies, who placed third in the Suburban East Conference standings. Stillwater also finished third in the Section 4AAA tournament, just three shots behind section champion Mahtomedi and runner-up White Bear Lake.
Fultz finished eighth among conference players based on scoring average. Junior Eric Liveringhouse and eighth-grader Zeke Roberts joined Fultz in earning All-SEC honors while Henry Lawrence received honorable mention all-conference recognition.
Lawrence, who was the only senior in the team’s postseason lineup, also qualified for the state tournament where he placed 74th.
The Augustana University recruit also set what is believed to be a Stillwater school record while posting a five-under par 67 this spring during the Dick Zgonc Invite at Oak Glen Golf Course.
Lawrence was also presented the Big Hitter Award for the Ponies.
Fultz and Roberts were co-recipients of the Work Ethic Award. Roberts and Ryan Stanek were honored with the team’s Rookie of the Year Award. The Most Improved Player Award was presented to Max Boldenow and Will Swanson.
Liveringhouse also garnered the Academic Award and the Ponies received an Academic Gold Award from the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association, which requires a grade point average of 3.75 or higher.
Swanson, Fultz and Liveringhouse were also selected to serve as captains for next year’s squad.
Boys golf
All-Conference: Tim Fultz, Eric Liveringhouse and Zeke Roberts; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Henry Lawrence; Individual state qualifier: Henry Lawrence; Academic Award: Eric Liveringhouse; Big Hitter Award: Henry Lawrence; Most Improved Player Award: Max Boldenow and Will Swanson; Work Ethic Award: Tim Fultz and Zeke Roberts; Rookie of the Year Award: Zeke Roberts and Ryan Stanek; Most Valuable Athlete: Tim Fultz; Captains elect: Will Swanson, Tim Fultz and Eric Liveringhouse.
