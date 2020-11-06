ATWATER — There were no trophies or medals handed out, but it was a rewarding day for the Stillwater boys cross country team in the Twin Cities Running Company Cross Country Showcase on Friday, Oct. 30 at Island Pine Golf Club.
The meet was created as a replacement for the Minnesota State High School League State Meet, which the organization canceled due to COVID-19, but the Ponies were able to enjoy a memorable showing as senior Ethan Vargas claimed the individual state championship. The Ponies also vaulted all the way up to second place in the team standings, finishing behind only top-ranked Prior Lake 89-109 for the large-class team title. Wayzata finished third with 143 points.
“That’s a pretty good day,” Ponies coach Scott Christensen said. “I’m pretty happy with it.”
The event featured six separate races, which limited the number of runners in each wave, and composite standings were produced using those results. The top four ranked teams were included in Stillwater’s wave and they comprised four of the top six teams in the finals standings. The Ponies finished just three points behind Prior Lake (43-46) in Wave 5, but the gap widened once the other results were added together.
“Prior Lake won,” Christensen said. “We were only three points behind them in our race and you can get a three-point swing pretty quick in cross country. I would hate to have won by a point or two and thinking you won and then suffering a 10- to 15-point loss in the composite.”
Vargas out-kicked Prior Lake’s Gabe Smit for the individual title and the Ponies also received an inspired performance from senior Aiden Kilibarda, but lost ground to the Lakers in the No. 3 and 4 spots in the lineup.
Stillwater won three of the five scoring positions against the Lakers, but Prior Lake’s third and fourth finishers each finished well ahead of the No. 3 runner for the Ponies.
Vargas crossed the finish line in 15:54.6, less than three seconds ahead of Smit (15:57.2). Kilibarda finished third in a time of 16:01.4.
“It wasn’t a surprise,” Christensen said, noting Kilibarda played football rather than running cross country through ninth grade. “If you spent two weeks with me at practice you’d think Aiden was our top guy. Ethan works hard and Aiden is right with him or a step ahead of him in most practices so you’re always wondering if I’ve got this Wednesday Warrior that can’t seem to put it together in big races.”
Adrik Kraftson, who joined Vargas and Kilibarda in competing at state as individuals a year ago, finished 27th overall in a time of 16:33. Mason Vagle (16:41) and Jonathan Roux (16:43) placed 42nd and 45th to complete the scoring for Stillwater.
Prior Lake’s boost came from third and fourth runners Kyle Nordling (16:16) and Magnus O’Connor (16:19) finishing 13th and 17th in the overall standings.
“At the top level, the national or state level, you’re only as good as your No. 3,” Christensen said. “I thought we had the best No. 3 in the state all year, but we also made up for it in the No. 2 spot. Our team makes up for it elsewhere. Aiden did have a great year and Mason Vagle had a great year coming out of nowhere.”
It was still a notable achievement for the Ponies after not even qualifying for state a year ago.
“This is a good team,” Christensen said. “They needed to hit, so it wasn’t our greatest state meet ever, but it’s a really good team and a joy to coach. The four teams in our pod were four worthy teams. That course is fantastic and the footing was great. There’s no asterisk here.”
Plenty has changed since Vargas ran in his first MSHSL state meet as a freshman for the Stillwater boys cross country team that placed second in 2017. After placing third in the section a year ago, the Ponies made the most of a season that was marked by challenges and uncertainty. Even after the season started there was uncertainty about whether a race with the state’s best would even be conducted.
“Winning the individual title was a dream come true, I guess,” Vargas said. “Four years ago I was a freshman on a really good team and that set the bar high for me. Winning it four years later was quite special.
“It wasn’t our dream day, but the same logic applies there. We set the bar pretty high for ourselves. Second place to the general public looks pretty good, but to us, it was first or nothing. It’s obviously a good goal to have, but when you don’t get first we were pretty bummed. At the end of the day, you have to be proud of all the hard work you put in. This team is still a tremendous group of guys.”
Vargas and Smit finished just one spot apart at state a year ago, so it wasn’t a surprise that they were the top individual finishers in this event.
“I was super happy they were paired up,” Christensen said. “They were 10th and 11th last year at state and they’re certainly familiar with each other.”
But Vargas had to worry about more than just Smit. Roseville’s Joseph Lee competed closely with Vargas during races earlier this season, but was in a different wave at state, so Vargas was competing against Smit and runners competing against the clock in the other races.
“I wasn’t too concerned,” Vargas said. “As long as we were running a pretty honest pace we were going to be one and two. If I didn’t have Gabe in my race, it would have been a different conversation. Both of us were thinking during the race as long as we keep a decent pace we’ll easily walk away with the 1-2 finish out of our heat.”
Vargas typically doesn’t go out too fast and usually stays patient until making a move later in the race.
“We were at two-and-a-half miles into the race and Gabe was doing a lot of the work,” Vargas said. “I was on his tail and let him pull me along, but he slowed down a little and I made an attack. If it was a mass start we could have jogged in, but (because of the other waves) that was the first time I thought time might be an issue.”
“My deal with a top runner is don’t try to win it until the last mile at state,” Christensen added. “If at less than a mile it’s in your lap you can go for it, and that’s exactly how he played it. Ethan normally waits as long as he can, but he couldn’t this time. He took off at that point to try and make sure his time was going to be fast enough. Winning the fast heat, but then losing the overall race would have been disheartening.”
Considering all the challenges and uncertainty prior to and during the season, Christensen credited Vargas for leadership that permeated throughout the entire team. The coach added that he wasn’t sure if the soft-spoken Vargas would embrace that role even as recently as a year ago.
“He is exactly what needed to get through this,” Christensen said. “He ended up being a good leader, but he is low drama. He says in one sentence what other people need four paragraphs to say. We were a quiet little team and he’s a great leader.
“We have a good group and it was a super fun team to coach. It would be very hard for me to list a team that I feel more strongly about that I‘ve loved more going to practice every day, and they delivered. Second is not bad.”
The coach also couldn’t say enough good things about Twin Cities Running Company and those among the coaches association who pulled everything together for a fun — and safe — state meet. He actually appreciated not having many of the things that at a MSHSL event.
“I can’t say enough about it,” Christensen said. “It involves strategy, which I love. There’s no individuals, which I love, and it wasn’t a day of awards interrupted now and then by a race like all of the other state cross country and track meets. This had everything that I love.”
The runners also felt that way.
“It wasn’t that different, but what was different was the 500 people at this rather than 5,000 at St. Olaf,” Vargas said. “Everything was just different about this year. It wasn’t just the top guys and teams, but they raced like it was a state championship. Of course it had a different feel to it, but the emotions from Prior Lake was just like something you’d see any other year.
“Aside from the race, it was just a display of the support that we have from the coaches and the general fans for the sport of cross country in our state. If anything, that meet just brought closure to our year. There’s championships for a reason and you want to be the dog on top of the pile, but just being able to compete in a meet that symbolizes the closing of the season and symbolizes a state meet.”
The Stillwater program has produced two individual MSHSL state champions in Christensen’s four decades as head coach and the number of state champs increased to three with Vargas as far as the coach is concerned.
“I don’t care what anybody calls it — it was the state meet,” Christensen said. “All the good teams were there and all the good teams kept training for it. The kids know what it is and I know what it is. I’m calling him the state champion, I don’t care what anybody else says or does. He earned it. He was the best runner coming back and he had a great season and didn’t lose. He won the big meet.”
Team standings
1. Prior Lake 89; 2. Stillwater 109; 3. Wayzata 143; 4. Rosemount 153; 5. Robbinsdale Armstrong 170; 6. Eden Prairie 173; 7. White Bear Lake 182; 8. Mounds View 216; 9. Buffalo 218; 10. Minnetonka 230; 11. Lakeville South 288; 12. Roseville 306; 13. East Ridge 311; 14. Edina 356; 15. Alexandria 379; 16. Bemidji 405; 17. Chanhassen 415; 18. Maple Grove 433; 19. Andover 458; 20. Blaine 520.
Top 5
1. Ethan Vargas (St) 15:54.6; 2. Gabe Smit (Prior Lake) 15:57.2; 3. Aiden Kilibarda (St) 16:01.4; 4. Jack Gschwendtner (Eden Prairie) 16:05.8; 5. Brennen Peterson (Rosemount) 16:06.5.
Stillwater results
Overall (team scoring)
1. (1) Ethan Vargas 15:54; 3. (3) Aiden Kilibarda 16:01; 27. (26) Adrik Kraftson 16:33; 42. (38) Mason Vagle 16:41; 45. (41) Jonathan Roux 16:43; 79. (66) William DeGonda 17:00; 93. (78) Jack Hesse-Withbroe 17:14; 99. Ryan Kilibarda 17:17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.