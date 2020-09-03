Ethan Vargas defended his title with an impressive performance at the Stillwater boys cross country team’s annual twilight meet on Thursday, Aug. 27 at Stillwater Middle School.
The senior completed the 5-kilometer race in a time of 15:20, which was 34 seconds faster than his winning time of 15:54 a year ago. The time is also the second fastest recorded in this race, trailing only Eli Krahn’s 15:00 effort in 2014.
Vargas slipped ahead of former Ponies standouts Bailey Hesse-Withbroe (15:25) and 2012 individual state champion Wayde Hall (15:26) on the team’s all-time list.
“He ran the second fastest ever,” Ponies coach Scott Christensen said.
Junior Jon Roux finished ninth a year ago, but erased a full minute off that time while placing second in this year’s race with a time of 15:55. Adrik Kraftson (16:33) and Aiden Kilibarda (16:38) followed in third and fourth.
The Ponies featured 10 runners who finished in under 17 minutes.
Will DeGonda finished fifth in 16:47 while Jack Hesse-Withbroe and Jackson Wertish were close behind in sixth and seventh with times of 16:49. Mason Vagle (16:52), Connor Lange (16:52) and Ryan Kilibarda (16:57) completed the top 10.
Stillwater’s schedule of races this fall remains a work in progress due to COVID-19, but the coach was pleased with results from the twilight race and what he’s seeing in practice each day.
“This is one of the best teams I’ve had as far as attitude at practice every day,” Christensen said. “Everything is great. They’ll look forward to their next race, whenever it is.”
• There was a notable addition to this year’s race with senior Ana Weaver, a member of the Stillwater girls cross country team. Weaver, who is the reigning Class AA individual state champion, has been training with the boys team and ran a blistering time of 17:06.
“That’s fast,” Christensen said. “That’s really fast.”
• In the Pod B race, Kyler Buse finished first in a time of 20:01 while Charlie Olson was the runner-up in 20:17.
“I’m super glad I separated it into two (races),” Christensen said. “I should have done it 15 years ago. Instead of worrying about what lap they were on they were worried about racing.”
Twilight results
1. Ethan Vargas 15:20; 2. Jon Roux 15:55; 3. Adrik Kraftson 16:33; 4. Aiden Kilibarda 16:38; 5. Will DeGonda 16:47; 6. Jack Hesse-Withbroe 16:49; 7. Jackson Wertish 16:49; 8. Mason Vagle 16:52; 9. Connor Lange 16:52; 10. Ryan Kilibarda 16:57.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.