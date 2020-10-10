HASTINGS — Led by individual medalist Ethan Vargas, the Stillwater boys cross country team captured its first Suburban East Conference championship since 2017 with a comfortable victory over White Bear Lake and the rest of the field on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park.
The Ponies scored 45 points to easily outdistance runner-up White Bear Lake (79), which won a tie-breaker over third-place Roseville (79).
Stillwater won seven straight SEC titles from 2009 to 2015, but Mounds View had won the conference three of the previous four seasons.
This year’s conference meet was separated into four separate races due to COVID-19 — two triangulars and two duals.
“We’ve been pointing at this meet since we kind of got a good picture of what the season was going to look like,” Ponies coach Scott Christensen said. “It’ s weird how most years this meet is sort of just in the way and this year it was one we were really focusing on.”
Vargas (15:54.8) finished less than two seconds ahead of runner-up Joseph Lee (15:56.0). Vargas trailed Lee for much of the race before surging ahead several strides before the finish line.
“He let Joe Lee get a little in front of him, but Ethan came back at him,” Christensen said. “I told Ethan he has earned the right to race people any which way he wants because he has a plan based on his strengths and weaknesses and doesn’t need me to devise a plan. They race by feel when you get to be that good. He’s got good leg turnover and he can put himself in a pretty intense pace over the last part of race where a lot of other runners can’t.”
Jonathan Roux was next for the Ponies in fifth place with a time of 16:17.
“He didn’t even run in the conference meet last year and now he’s fifth,” Christensen said.
Six Stillwater runners earned all-conference honors, which is reserved for those finishing among the top 20. Aiden Kilibarda (16:33) and Adrik Kraftson (16:38) placed 9th and 12th for the Ponies while William DeGonda completed the scoring in 18th place with a time of 16:50. Mason Vagle was close behind in 19th place with a time of 16:51 — a remarkable showing considering it was his first-ever varsity race.
“Mason Vagle has just truly earned this,” Christensen said. “There’s not a lot of guys you can say their very first varsity race they got all-conference.
“Adrik had a personal best and Will DeGonda also ran great.”
Jack Hesse-Withbroe was the team’s final runner in 22nd place with a time of 16:54.
“I have to give a lot of credit to the kids to come out and run as well as we did,” Christensen said. “I’m proud of them. I thought they ran well and I’m very happy for them. It’s a meet they wanted to win and they were super happy when it was over.”
• Stillwater swept the top three places on the way to a 23-62 victory over White Bear Lake in the JV race. Jackson Wertish (17:34), Connor Lange (17:35) and Jonah Johnsen (17:35) finished 1-2-3 for the Ponies.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 45; 2. White Bear Lake 79; 3. Roseville 79; 4. East Ridge 97; 5. Mounds View 113; 6. Forest Lake 141; 7. Woodbury 197; 8. Irondale 211; 9. Park 222; 10. Cretin-Derham Hall 305.
Top 5
1. Ethan Vargas (St) 15:54.8; 2. Joseph Lee (Ros) 15:56.0; 3. Daniel Vanacker (FL) 16:09.0; 4. Matthew Miller (MV) 16:17.4; 5. Jonathan Roux (St) 16:17.4.
Stillwater results
1. Ethan Vargas (St) 15:54; 5. Jonathan Roux (St) 16:17; 9. Aiden Kilibarda 16:33; 12. Adrik Kraftson 16:38; 18. William DeGonda 16:50; 19. Mason Vagle 16:51; 22. Jack Hesse-Withbroe 16:54.
Ponies win triangular
At Forest Lake, the Ponies featured 8 of the top 11 finishers in a comfortable victory in a triangular meet on Thursday, Oct. 1 at Forest Lake Middle School.
Stillwater finished with 22 points to easily outdistance second-place Forest Lake (47) and third-place Park (65).
Ethan Vargas (15:31.6) held off Forest Lake’s Daniel Vanacker (15:32.1) in a photo finish to claim the individual victory for the Ponies.
Aiden Kilibarda (16:01) and Jonathan Roux (16:15) finished third and fourth for the Ponies and Adrik Kraftson (16:44) followed in sixth place. Ryan Kilibarda completed the scoring in eighth place with a time of 16:48, just ahead of teammates William DeGonda (16:56), Jack Hesse-Withbroe (16:58) and Jackson Wertish (17:07), who finished 9th through 11th.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 22; 2. Forest Lake 47; 3. Park 65.
Stillwater results
1. Ethan Vargas 15:31; 3. Aiden Kilibarda 16:01; 4. Jonathan Roux 16:15; 6. Adrik Kraftson 16:44; 8. Ryan Kilibarda 16:48; 9. William DeGonda 16:56; 10. Jackson Hesse-Withbroe 16:58; 11. Jackson Wertish 17:07.
