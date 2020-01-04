Despite having never run a varsity race before this season, senior Daniel Beletsky was voted the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater boys cross country team.
One of five All-Suburban East Conference performers for the Ponies, Beletsky was received the Ben Blankenship Award as the team’s top senior and also took home the Sean Graham Award for best teammate.
Ethan Vargas, Adrik Kraftson, Aiden Kilibarda and Jack Hesse-Withbroe joined Beltsky in earning all-conference honors for a team that placed third at the SEC meet behind eventual state champion Mounds View and Section 4AA champion White Bear Lake.
The Ponies also placed third in the Section 4AA standings behind the Bears and St. Paul Highland Park, which went on to place third at state.
Stillwater won three races this fall, including a victory over No. 1-ranked Eden Prairie at the Chaska Invitational on Oct. 1, but this marked the first time since 2008 the Ponies did not compete as a team at the state meet.
Vargas, Kilibarda, Kraftson and Beletsky qualified for state as individuals. Vargas led the way for the Ponies while earning all-state honors with a 10th-place showing.
Will DeGonda received the Jon Francis Award as the team’s top freshman while Kraftson garnered the Luke Watson Award as the best sophomore. Vargas was the top junior to receive the Wayde Hall Award.
Captains for next year’s team will be announced in the spring. This year’s squad was led by senior captains Bailey Foster, Owen Kiser, Braden Hilde, Caeden Windschitl, Max Vogel and Beletsky.
Boys cross country
All-Conference: Ethan Vargas, Adrik Kraftson, Aiden Kilibarda, Daniel Beletsky and Jack Hesse-Withbroe; Individual state qualifiers: Ethan Vargas, Aiden Kilibarda, Adrik Kraftson and Daniel Beletsky; All-State: Ethan Vargas; Jon Francis Award (Best Freshman): Will DeGonda; Luke Watson Award (Best Sophomore): Adrik Kraftson; Wayde Hall Award (Best Junior): Ethan Vargas; Ben Blankenship Award (Best Senior): Daniel Beletsky; Sean Graham Award (Best Teammate): Daniel Beletsky; Most Valuable Athlete: Daniel Beletsky; Captains elect: To be announced.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.