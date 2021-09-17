FARIBAULT — Senior Adrik Kraftson and the Stillwater boys cross country team each doubled their victory totals this season in the 15-team Faribault Invitational on Friday, Sept. 10 at North Alexander Park.
The third-ranked Ponies placed three runners among the top six and cruised to a 31-84 victory over 12th-ranked Owatonna and the rest of the field. Heritage Christian Academy followed in third place with 110 points.
It was also the second victory of the season for Stillwater, which prevailed in the Marshfield Columbus Invitational on Sept. 3.
This marked the second straight title in Faribault Invitational for the Ponies — and the program’s 10th victory in 11 attempts at this event since 2009. Stillwater has claimed a total of 18 victories over the last 26 seasons it has competed in Faribault.
“We normally do well in that meet,” Ponies coach Scott Christensen said. “We usually run pretty well there.”
It was a close race for the top spot, but Kraftson crossed the line in 17:02 to outlast runner-up River Santiago (17:03) of Blaine and Preston Meier (17:04) of Owatonna for the individual title. Kraftson also claimed medalist honors for the Ponies in their season opener.
Ryan Kilibarda was next for Stillwater in fifth place with a time of 17:24, one spot ahead of teammate Jonathan Roux (17:26). Ryan Potter (17:39) placed eighth for the Ponies and Mason Vagle completed the scoring in 11th place with a time of 17:50.
Ethan Foote (18:13) and Max Vagle (19:00) followed in 22nd and 47th for the Ponies, who graduated three members from last year’s lineup that won conference and section titles.
“Foote, our sophomore, has had two solid races and he’s filling in nicely,” Christensen said. “The team has run really well. We’re not as big (of a team) as we’ve been, but it’s been solid.”
Stillwater hasn’t really been challenged in its first two races, but the Ponies expected a stronger test from Rosemount in the Rochester Invitational on Sept. 16.
“I loved our spread and I loved Adrik Kraftson winning the race — he has raced twice and won twice,” Christensen said. “You can only control what you can control. We can’t control what teams are at the meet.”
The coach is still unsure about how good this team can be. Stillwater had to cancel its annual twi-light meet due to storms, and event that provided a measuring stick for the team in a more controlled environment.
“I don’t hardly look at cross country times anyway, but the only downside is I don’t know how fast we are,” Christensen said. “Kraftson ran great, Kilibarda was great and Mason Vagle, Potter, they ran great. All these guys were in the state track meet or Adrik in other state meets. We’ve been in this situation where you graduate a couple good runners and you have to start filling gaps.”
The early signs are optimistic.
“I’m loving it,” Christensen said. “We’re having a great year and I think the kids are enjoying it, too. I have to invent ways to raise my voice to create a sense of urgency because there’s just been no issues. We formed the team really well and kind of stormed through the preseason while we established our varsity lineup and now it’s a very normal performing. The races will get harder each week and Rochester will be a little harder.”
Team standings
1. Stillwater 31; 2. Owatonna 84; 3. Heritage Christian Academy 110; 4. Shakopee 152; 5. Apple Valley 155; 6. Blaine 156; 7. Austin 187; 8. Faribault 199; 9. Farmington 255; 10. Mankato West 259; 11. Winona 263; 12. Northfield 296; 13. Red Wing 298; 14. Albert Lea 341; 15. Bloomington Kennedy 449.
Top 5
1. Adrik Kraftson (St) 17:02; 2. River Santiago (Bl) 17:03; 3. Preston Meier (Owa) 17:04; 4. Abdikafi Khalif (AV) 17:20; 5. Ryan Kilibarda (St) 17:24.
Stillwater results
1. Adrik Kraftson 17:02; 5. Ryan Kilibarda 17:24; 6. Jonathan Roux 17:26; 8. Ryan Potter 17:39; 11. Mason Vagle 17:50; 22. Ethan Foote 18:13; 47. Max Vagle 19:00.
Ponies win at Marshfield
Stillwater scored 19 points to easily outdistance Marshfield (69), West Salem (71) and Hudson (72) in the large-school division standings of the Marshfield Columbus Invitational on Friday, Sept. 3.
Kraftson (16:33) and Roux (16:44) finished 1-2 overall while Kilibarda (17:18) and Potter (17:22) placed fifth and sixth overall, but fourth and fifth for scoring in Division 1. Mason Vagle (17:37) finished seventh for scoring purposes and eighth overall for the Ponies.
