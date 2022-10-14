ALEXANDRIA — It has been a steady climb this season for the Stillwater boys cross country team, which reeled off its third straight victory — and fourth title overall in six races — at the Meet of Champions on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Arrowwood Resort.
The Ponies outdistanced fifth-ranked Mounds View 77-83 in a tight battle for the top spot while 11th-ranked Edina followed in third place with 177 points. The 27-team field also included 12th-ranked Roseville, which placed fourth with 204 points, and St. Paul Highland Park, Monticello and Becker, who are ranked among the top 10 in Class AA.
“It was a meet we certainly wanted to win,” Ponies coach Scott Christensen said.
As has been the case all season, Stillwater’s top five runners were not separated by much with just a 28-second split. By comparison, Edina at 51 seconds was the only other team with less than a 1:05 difference among its top five finishers.
Will DeGonda led the Ponies in 10th place with a time of 16:15.70, followed by Dylan Riniker (16:24.30) and Ethan Foote (16:26.70) in 13th and 14th place. Ryan Kilibarda finished 18th in a time of 16:36.50 and Mason Foster closed out the scoring in 22nd at 16:44.60.
“When you go to a 27-team meet against some pretty good teams — eight teams rated in the state in either in AA or AAA — and put five in the top 22, that’s a good day,” Christensen said. “There’s no mystery here, it’s a team game.”
Mounds View had two runners cross the finish line before DeGonda, but the Ponies made up the difference and then some thanks to the No. 3, 4 and 5 positions.
“Cross country is a team game there’s just no point in even talking about individuals when you talk about cross country,” Christensen said. “ We’re maximizing our varsity one through seven and what we can get out of it. Three through five is where the majority of the points are in cross country, but the fans and everybody else concentrates on who’s winning. That’s what track is for and that’s why they run in circles so you can watch individuals compete at a high level. This is a team game and the whole varsity is doing their job.”
Nolan Sutter of Chaska was the individual winner in a time of 15:34.20, which was more than four seconds ahead of Willmar’s Sully Anex (15:38.60).
After graduating five of the seven runners who contributed to a seventh-place finish at the state meet a year ago, the Ponies entered the season ninth in the preseason state coaches poll. But after victories at Chaska and Alexandria, Stillwater has moved up to fifth.
Top-ranked Lakeville North and third-ranked Rosemount are the only teams to defeat the Ponies this season. Stillwater surpassed teams that were ranked slightly higher while winning the last two races as part of a busy racing week.
“It’s unusual to have two cross country meets in a single week for good teams,” Christensen said. “Mostly you race once a week or every two weeks but there’s such emotional ties into our commitment to Chaska and Alexandria that I continue to put this combo together. It’s a lot to ask for kids to perform at that level twice, especially when in each case where there was a team ranked above us in the state. This year both meets were particularly tough and we had to have our A game, and we did. I was very happy.”
But even after winning the Chaska meet, the coach shared his displeasure with the team’s warm-up and the surprise and/or lack of confidence in winning the meet.
“I talked to them about it and they didn’t need to be told again,” Christensen said. “Everything was much better (at Alexandria).
“Championships or success in life, it’s not the two or three obvious big things. It’s not just the race, it’s the hundreds of little things that have to be done before the race, during the race and after the race. This team is getting there. We’re getting the little things down and there was a big difference between last Tuesday and Saturday. Although we won both important races, there were A-plusses across the board after Saturday’s race.”
The Ponies are scheduled to compete in the Suburban East Conference Meet on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Tanners Brook Golf Course in Forest Lake and will then race in the Section 4AAA Meet on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Highland National Golf Course in St. Paul.
• The Ponies scored 88 points to place third in the JV race behind Edina (43) and Mounds View (72). Just 26 seconds separated the top five runners for Stillwater, led by Cam Eiselt (18:02.10) in eighth place and Evan Goddard (18:11.50) in 13th.
In the 3,200-meter middle school race, Stillwater finished with 65 points to place just three points behind Mounds View (62). Roseville (75) and Alexandria (77) followed in third and fourth. There was just nine-second split among the team’s top five, starting with Nathan Fellows (12:03) in ninth place and continuing with Kingston Windschitl (12:04), Noah Pagel (12:05), Harper Drexel (12:06) and August Massey (12:12).
“This team is a lot more than the top seven,” Christensen said.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 77; 2. Mounds View 83; 3. Edina 177; 4. Roseville 204; 5. St. Paul Highland Park 216; 6. Buffalo 217; 7. White Bear Lake 242; 8. Monticello 250; 9. Becker 265; 10. Marshall 324; 11. St. Thomas Academy 354; 12. Sartell-St. Stephen 356; 13. Sioux Falls Washington 360; 14. Chaska 366; 15. Staples-Motley 367; 16. Rocori 401; 17. Alexandria 409; 18. Willmar 417; 19. Windom 431; 20. Pequot Lakes 448; 21. Chanhassen 467; 22. Albany 589; 23. Little Falls 661; 24. East Grand Forks 669; 25. Thief River Falls 706; 26. New London-Spicer 708; 27. Detroit Lakes 781.
Top 5
1. Nolan Sutter (Chas) 15:34.20; 2. Sully Anez (Wil) 15:38.60; 3. Elliott McArthur 15:49.80; 4. Robert Mechura (Ros) 15:54.60; 5. Noah Mahoney (Mon) 16:05.20.
Stillwater results
10. Will DeGonda 16:15.70; 13. Dylan Riniker 16:24.30; 14. Ethan Foote 16:26.70; 18. Ryan Kilibarda 16:36.50; 22. Mason Foster 16:44.60; 36. Andrew Walsh 17:08.80; 72. Max Gerald 17:44.30.
