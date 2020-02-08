OAK PARK HEIGHTS — After losing to Roseville by 12 points earlier this season, Stillwater slipped past the Raiders for a hard-fought 55-54 Suburban East Conference boys basketball victory on Friday, Jan. 31 at Stillwater Area High School.
Freshman Max Shikenjanski deposited a game-high 25 points to help propel the Ponies (3-8 SEC, 8-11) in a game they led by as many as 10 points in the second half.
Roseville charged back to take a five-point lead with less than three minutes remaining.
Stillwater hit three of four free throws in the final minute and slipped in front by a point before Roseville’s final attempt at the buzzer was off the mark.
“It was nice to see us, outside of the Cretin game, where we had a good game against Woodbury and this is the second time in three games we’ve been able to put two halves together,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said. “It was nice to beat a team that beat us by 12 the first round.”
Max Richardson contributed 15 points and nine rebounds for the Ponies, including a backdoor lay-up in traffic on a pass from Shikenjanski for a big bucket late.
“I thought we got to the free throw line a lot more and did better than the first time we played them,” Hannigan said.
The Ponies made just 11 of 24 attempts from the line in that earlier meet, but improved slightly to 14 of 21 in the rematch.
“It was enough to make a difference,” Hannigan said.
Roseville shot just 31 percent in the game, but made it for it with 15 offensive rebounds.
“They did a really good job of offensive rebounding,” Hannigan said. “We had a hard time boxing them out and they did a really good job of putting pressure on us on the glass.”
Elijah Burns led the Raiders with 21 points and Treygan Adams added 13.
Roseville 25 29 — 54
Stillwater 30 25 — 55
Roseville (pts): Keyshawn Payne 6, Kione Del Rosario 3, Treygan Adams 13, Elijah Burns 21 and Spencer Nath 5.
Stillwater: Max Richardson 15, Tyler Tompkins 6, Max Shikenjanski 25, Reid Schlosser 3, Ben Richardson 1 and Tony Ingram 5.
Stillwater 71, M. South 56
At Oak Park Heights, after a sloppy first half which saw them trailing by two points at the break, the Ponies outscored Minneapolis South 40-23 in the second half on the way to a 71-56 nonconference triumph on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at SAHS.
“This was a game where we came out of the locker room pretty lackadaisical,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said. “It was one of our poorest first halves of the season.”
Stillwater committed 15 turnovers in the first half, including on five of its first six possessions of the game and again on five of six trips down the floor before the end of the first half.
“We took care of the ball a little better in the second half and we did a better job of contesting threes,” Hannigan said. “They hit five threes in the first half and we limited them to two in the second half. Our defense picked up, our energy picked up and we rebounded better.”
The Ponies also received a big lift from guards Max Shikenjanski and Tyler Tompkins. Shikenjanski scored 15 of his game-high 19 points in the second half and Tompkins saved 13 of his 15 points for after the intermission. Tompkins has picked up some of the scoring following the loss of last year’s leading scorer Ben Smalley to an injury.
“I think Tompkins has been playing a lot more confident and playing really well,” Hannigan said. “He stepped into that spot and the last four games he has played really well.”
Sam Bradley led the Tigers with 16 points.
M. South 33 23 — 56
Stillwater 31 40 — 71
Minneapolis South (pts): Jaylen Blakley 10, Sam Bradley 16, Anthony Martin 9, Abdirahman Nor 11, Majesty Allah 2, Lukas Johnson 6 and Macias Hill 2.
Stillwater: Max Richardson 16, Nick Cherry 7, Tyler Tompkins 15, Max Shikenjanski 19, Reid Schlosser 3, Will Swanson 5 and Tony Ingram 6.
