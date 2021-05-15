Sophomore Max Shikenjanski and senior Tyler Tompkins each earned All-Suburban East Conference honors and claimed the MVP awards for the Stillwater boys basketball team during its postseason awards banquet.
Senior Sam Shikenjanski was an honorable mention all-conference selection for the Ponies, who finished with a 4-15 record, including 4-14 to tie for eighth place in the conference standings. Stillwater was stopped by top-seeded Woodbury 58-46 in the Section 4AAAA quarterfinals.
It was the second all-conference honor for Max Shikenjanski, who became the first freshman in the program’s history to do so a year ago. He was named the team’s Offensive MVP after leading the Ponies with 461 points. His 24.3 points per game scoring average bettered the previous school record of 21.4 points per game set by Chris Engler during the 1976-77 season. Max shot 50.9 percent (119 of 234) on two-point field goals and 35.8 percent (44 of 123) from three-point range. He also finished with a team-high 44 assists and ranked second on the team with 98 rebounds.
Tompkins averaged 14.0 points per game and was the team’s most accurate three-point shooter at 39.5 percent (32 of 81). He led the team with 23 steals and received the team’s Defensive MVP Award.
Sam Shikenjanski averaged 7.3 points per game and pulled down a team-leading 141 rebounds in 19 games. He also ranked second on the team with 41 assists and finished with 29 blocked shots. He also received the Pony Award after serving as captain with Tony Ingram.
Blake Hilde was presented the team’s Most Improved Player Award while Ingram earned the Mr. Hustle Award.
The Coach Wes Windmiller Scholarship Award was presented to Sam Shikenjanski, who plans to continue his basketball career at St. Olaf College. Ingram is this year’s recipient of the Paxton Harvieux Scholarship, which is presented annually in memory of the former SAHS athlete who died in a 2014 car crash.
Captains for next year’s team will be announced prior to the start of the season.
Boys basketball
All-Conference: Max Shikenjanski and Tyler Tompkins; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Sam Shikenjanski; Most Improved Player: Blake Hilde; Mr. Hustle: Tony Ingram; Pony Award: Sam Shikenjanski; Coach Wes Windmiller Scholarship: Sam Shikenjanski; Paxton Harvieux Scholarship: Tony Ingram; Defensive MVP: Tyler Tompkins; Offensive MVP: Max Shikenjanski; Captains elect: To be announced.
