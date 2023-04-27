After finishing off a decorated prep career, Max Shikenjanski was honored as the Offensive MVP and Defensive MVP for the Stillwater boys basketball team during its postseason awards banquet.
The senior set many single game, season, and career records for the basketball program — a remarkable achievement considering he also totaled more than 20 team records as quarterback for the Stillwater football team.
On the basketball court, Shikenjanski was joined by senior teammate Tanner Thomson in earning All-Suburban East Conference honors while junior Joe Hoheisel received honorable mention all-conference recognition.
They helped the Ponies finish with an 18-10 record, including 13-5 to place third in the SEC standings behind East Ridge (17-1) and White Bear Lake (15-3). Stillwater received the No. 3 seed and were stopped by second-seeded White Bear Lake 52-50 in the Section 4AAAA semifinals. The Bears went on to defeat East Ridge for the section title before placing fifth at state.
The Ponies also matched their best finish in the conference since placing third in 2015 — a season that also produced the team’s most recent postseason victory until Stillwater defeated St. Paul Central in this year’s section quarterfinals.
Since Stillwater started presenting separate MVP awards for offense and defense in 2010, no player has received both in the same season. Andrew Duxbury was the Offensive MVP three straight seasons from 2010 to 2013, but Shikenjanski becomes the first player to claim that honor four times.
Shikenjanski led the Ponies in scoring (26.7 points per game), rebounding (5.9), assists (5.2) and steals (3.7).
Thomson ranked second for the Ponies while averaging 13.8 points per game. He was the team’s leader in two-point shooting (59.5 percent) and three-point (34.1) accuracy. Thomson also shot a team-best 75.8 percent from the free throw line and finished with 14 charging calls taken.
Hoheisel pulled down 5.8 rebounds per game and ranked second with 2.3 assists per contest.
Shikenjanski was named to the Star Tribune All-Metro Second Team and was a finalist for the Pioneer Press East Metro Player of the Year Award. He was also a finalist for the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association’s McDonald Award and a Top-10 finalist for the Minnesota Mr. Basketball Award that was presented to DeLaSalle’s Nasir Whitlock.
Shikenjanski also played in the MBCA All-Star Series, the first Stillwater player to participate in that since Matt Anderson in 2015.
Shikenjanski set Stillwater school records for points (49) and assists (14) in a single game. He also holds team records for points (765), scoring average (28.3), field goals made (267) field goals attempted (617) and steals (99) in a season.
In addition to departing as the program’s all-time leader with 2,406 career points, Shikenjanski set the new standard for career assists (352) and steals (256). He also ranks eighth in career rebounds with 549.
The three highest individual scoring games in Stillwater history were achieved by Shikenjanski. In addition to the 49 points he scored against Cretin-Derham Hall as a sophomore, he scored 45 points against Blaine a year ago and finished with 47 points in a victory over Mahtomedi as a senior. All three bettered the previous school record of 43 points set by Mike Quinlan in 1956.
Shikenjanski scored 30 or more points 19 times in his prep career and notched 40 points or more seven occasions.
Sophomore Henry Zollar was honored as the Most Improved Player for the Ponies while Wiese garnered the Mr. Hustle Award for the second year in a row and also received the Pony Award.
Shikenjanski, a University of Minnesota football recruit, also received the Coach Wes Windmiller Scholarship. Thomson was presented the Paxton Harvieux Scholarship and the inaugural Rick Nichols Scholarship.
Boys basketball
All-Conference: Max Shikenjanski at Tanner Thomson; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Joe Hoheisel; Star Tribune All-Metro Second Team: Max Shikenjanski; Pioneer Press East Metro Player of the Year finalist: Max Shikenjanski; Minnesota Mr. Basketball Top-10 finalist: Max Shikenjanski; Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Series: Max Shikenjanski; Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association McDonald Award Finalist: Max Shikenjanski; Most Improved Player: Henry Zollar; Mr. Hustle: Tyler Wiese; Pony Award: Tyler Wiese; Coach Wes Windmiller Scholarship: Max Shikenjanski; Paxton Harvieux Scholarship: Tanner Thomson; Rick Nichols Scholarship: Tanner Thomson; Defensive MVP: Max Shikenjanski; Offensive MVP: Max Shikenjanski; Captains elect: To be announced.
Max Shikenjanski’s team records
Record Shikenjanski’s total Previous record
Single game scoring 49 43 - Mike Quinlan, 1956
Single game assists 14 13 - Dean Anderson, 1977
13 - Josh Ellwein (2), 1993
Season scoring 765 578 - Kevin Gullikson, 2005
578 - Chris Engler, 1977
Season points per game 28.3 21.4 - Chris Engler, 1977
Season FG attempts 617 483 - Chris Engler, 1977
Season FGs made 267 254 - Chris Engler, 1977
Season steals 99 88 - Drew Carty, 1998
Career scoring 2,406 1,277 - Matt Anderson, 2012-15
Career assists 352 335 - Andrew Schmiesing, 2011-14
Career steals 256 165 - Adam Runk, 1994-97
165 - Drew Carty, 1995-98
