Stillwater guard Max Shikenjanski earned All-Suburban East Conference honors following a productive freshman season for the Stillwater boys basketball team.
He is believed to be the first ninth-grader to receive all-conference honors in the program’s history.
Shikenjanski received the team’s Offensive Most Valuable Player Award while his older brother Sam Shikenjanski, a 6-foot-8 post player, was named the team’s Defensive MVP.
Stillwater’s awards banquet was canceled as a result of COVID-19, which also wiped out the entire boys basketball state tournament, but Ponies coach Brady Hannigan created a virtual banquet video that was shared with the players.
The Ponies finished the season with a 9-18 record, including 4-14 to place eighth in the Suburban East Conference standings. Stillwater received the No. 8 seed in the Section 4AA tournament was stopped by top-seeded East Ridge 81-47 in the quarterfinals. East Ridge was later stopped by Cretin-Derham Hall 51-48 in the finals — one of just four section championship games decided before the Minnesota State High School League shut down the remainder of the season.
Max Shikenjanski led the Ponies with 453 points, averaging 16.8 per game, and also posted team highs in assists (82) and steals (47).
Sam Shikenjanski pulled down a team-leading 213 rebounds — 7.9 per game — and also finished with 56 blocked shots, which was 49 more than anyone else on the team.
One of five seniors on the roster, Ben Smalley received the team’s Pony Award. Joining Smalley, who missed much of the season because of injury, in this year’s graduating class are Ty Hawkins, Ben Richardson, Max Richardson and Reid Schlosser.
Smalley averaged 10.7 points, but was limited to just 15 games this season. He led the team in free throw percentage at 78.9 percent (15 of 19), just ahead of Max Shikenjanski at 77.9 percent (106 of 136).
Junior guard Tyler Tompkins, who was the team’s top outside threat while shooting 39.8 percent (35 of 88) from three-point range, was named the Most Improved Player.
Max Richardson ranked second for the Ponies in scoring (255), rebounding (128) and steals (28) and also drew a team-high seven charging calls.
Ben Richardson garnered the Mr. Hustle Award.
Hawkins was this year’s recipient of the Paxton Harvieux Scholarship Award, which is presented annually in memory of the former SAHS athlete who died in a 2014 car crash.
Captains for next year’s squad will be announced prior to the start of the season.
Boys basketball
All-Conference: Max Shikenjanski; Pony Award: Ben Smalley; Most Improved Player: Tyler Tompkins; Mr. Hustle: Ben Richardson; Paxton Harvieux Award: Ty Hawkins; Offensive MVP: Max Shikenjanski; Defensive MVP: Sam Shikenjanski; Captains elect: To be announced.
