OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The outcome was largely decided in the early minutes of the second half, but there were plenty of memorable moments that followed for Stillwater in an eventual 84-51 Suburban East Conference boys basketball victory over Park on Friday, Jan. 13 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Ponies (5-1 SEC, 9-4) maintained their position in second place behind East Ridge (7-0, 8-4) in the conference standings, but Max Shikenjanski also made history while scoring 32 points to become the first player in program history to reach 2,000 points in a career.
The senior and University of Minnesota football recruit set the team’s career scoring record a year ago and entered this game needing 31 points to reach 2,000, which he achieved on a lay-up with four minutes remaining.
When Shikenjanski turned around after his momentum carried him out of bounds he was quickly swarmed by the rest of the team, including those storming off the bench.
There was plenty of hopefully anticipation for Shikenjanski to reach 2,000, but he didn’t force up shots and let it alter his approach to the game. The 32 points is barely above his season average of 28.3 and Shikenjanski also finished with eight assists, seven steals and seven rebounds.
“He could have easily tried to force something, but he was making the extra passes,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said. “He’s such a good player that he’s able to do that without it turning into a circus, and it helps that he always has the ball in his hands. He does a bunch of good stuff for us.”
Shikenjanski broke the school’s career steals record earlier this season and currently ranks fifth on the team’s all-time list for career assists. Almost as impressive, he is 11th in career rebounds.
“He scored his 2,000th point, but he does more than score and he does so much for our team,” Hannigan said. “He’s having a heckuva year and I’m just very fortunate to have had Max for the last few years.”
Hannigan was appreciative of Park coach Mike Weah for not taking offense to Shikenjanski staying on the floor with the game largely decided and the game stopping momentarily to allow for a proper celebration.
Hannigan said there’s about 130 boys basketball players in Minnesota who have reached 2,000 career points.
With Stillwater’s next two games on the road, the hope was that Shikenajsnki could reach that number in front of the large home crowd.
“If we had a home game (coming up) we would have pulled him earlier,” Hannigan said. “The hardest part is when do you take him out of a blowout? When I normally would have taken him out he was five points away. That was hard because you never want to rub it in, but their coaching staff knew and understood and they were amazing sports with it. I commend Mike for letting us do that and for understanding why we wanted to do this.”
Tanner Thomson added 19 points for the Ponies, who pulled away after building a 31-24 halftime lead. He was fouled on made 3-pointer early in the second half to build a 12-point cushion. Less than three minutes later Shikenjanski hit a 3-pointer to push the lead to 51-28.
OT Omat finished with a team-high 16 points for the Wolfpack (1-5, 2-6).
Shikenjanski left the game after his final basket, but the highlights kept coming for the Ponies.
Senior Tare Porbeni, a 6-foot-7 reserve post player filled up the highlight reel with an impressive blocked shot and two thunderous dunks in traffic on the other of end of the floor in the final minutes of the game.
“Tare is one of the top one-percent of kids in character,” Hannigan said. “He is a great kid and for him to get his opportunity knowing he will be playing football at Princeton and still coming out and playing a big role on the team despite not having to be on the floor all the time. He’s humble enough to accept that role and he’s such a good kid I think that’s why the crowd reacted — I think that’s the loudest the gym has been in my seven years here on that second dunk. For him to have that block and two dunks, that almost overshadowed Max getting 2,000 points.”
• The majority of fans in the Stillwater student section and others showed up for this game wearing purple in honor of former classmate Suleiman Abdagarado, who died last spring while trying to save a drowning friend in the St. Croix River.
Park 24 27 — 51
Stillwater 31 53 — 84
Park (pts): OT Omat 16, Miskar Esayas 11, AJ Kennedy 5, David Ola-Kazim 2, Tayvion Stewart 3, Henry Schluetter 2, Anthony Giadyu 3, Evan Brummond 2, Dominic Batts 5 and Kaden Callis 2.
Stillwater: Brett Hilde 6, Henry Zollar 2, Brady Benning 4, Aiden Hammond 2, Joe Hoheisel 7, Tanner Thomson 19, Lake de Jongh 2, Tyler Wiese 6, Tare Porbeni 4 and Max Shikenjanski 32.
Stillwater 59, Roseville 57
At Roseville, the Ponies never trailed in the game, but also never felt completely comfortable until a final attempt at the buzzer was off the mark to preserve Stillwater’s 59-57 conference victory over the Raiders on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Roseville Area High School.
Stillwater jumped out to a 9-0 lead to start the game, but never led by more than 10 points the rest of the way. Roseville (5-3, 8-6) climbed back to within a few points several times, but could never pull even or move in front.
Max Shikenjanski led all scorers with 24 points while Tanner Thomson and Brett Hilde added 10 apiece for the Ponies. Joe Hoheisel finished with a team-high nine rebounds.
Evan Fischer paced the Raiders with 19 points.
“We just couldn’t put them away,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said. “They were really scrappy and they played really aggressively and we just didn’t handle their physicality very well.”
Stillwater 31 28 — 59
Roseville 28 29 — 57
Stillwater (pts): Brett Hilde 10, Henry Zollar 6, Brady Benning 2, Tanner Thomson 10, Lake de Jongh 6, Tyler Wiese 1 and Max Shikenjanski 24.
Roseville: Haelow Lowe 4, Isaac Ivy 9, Owen Letts 3, Ataa-Adjetey Mensah 12, Khalid Aabdi 4, Nate Hatteberg 2, Evan Fischer 19 and William DeVries 4.
Stillwater boys basketball all-time scoring leaders
Player Points
*Max Shikenjanski 2,025
Matt Anderson 1,277
Joel Armstrong 1,166
Kevin Gullikson 1,103
Jeff Nelson 1,101
Josh Matel 1,091
Daren Danielson 1,090
Andrew Duxbury 1,073
Connor Gamble 969
Chris Engler 966
* active
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.