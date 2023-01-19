OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The outcome was largely decided in the early minutes of the second half, but there were plenty of memorable moments that followed for Stillwater in an eventual 84-51 Suburban East Conference boys basketball victory over Park on Friday, Jan. 13 at Stillwater Area High School.

The Ponies (5-1 SEC, 9-4) maintained their position in second place behind East Ridge (7-0, 8-4) in the conference standings, but Max Shikenjanski also made history while scoring 32 points to become the first player in program history to reach 2,000 points in a career.

