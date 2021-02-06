ROSEVILLE — The Stillwater boys basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak in dramatic fashion while holding off Roseville for a 59-56 Suburban East Conference victory in overtime on Friday, Jan. 29 at Roseville Area High School.
The Raiders (0-3 SEC, 0-3) stormed back from a 14-point halftime deficit to force overtime after outscoring Stillwater 36-22 in the second half. Roseville also scored first on a pair of free throws to move in front to start the overtime period, but the Ponies scored the last five points of the game to pull away for their first win since a season-opening triumph over Park.
“I thought our team handled overtime well once we got there,” Stillwater coach Brady Hannigan said. “At the end of regulation we were reeling a little bit, but after that break we regrouped. It was good to watch the maturity after playing a poor last four minutes of the game and be able to take control in overtime. In overtime, it was kind of us in control.”
The Ponies had a golden opportunity with the game tied 54-all late in regulation, but misfired on the front end of a one-and-one at the free throw line. Prior to that, Stillwater had possession before turning the ball over on a traveling call with 22 seconds remaining, but Roseville was unable to take advantage.
Stillwater prevailed despite hitting just 2 of 13 three-point attempts and 13-of-21 shooting at the free throw line. The Ponies were better while shooting 50 percent (20 for 40) from inside the arc.
“We just haven’t shot the ball well so far, but if we can find ways to win when we’re not shooting well that’s a good thing,” Hannigan said.
Nick Koehn hit a free throw to provide Stillwater’s first point of overtime and Max Shikenjanski drained four in a row to finish with a game-high 24 points. Max Shikenjanski also pulled down a team-high 13 rebounds for Stillwater, which also received 17 points from Tyler Tompkins.
Stillwater 36 18 5 — 59
Roseville 22 32 2 — 56
Stillwater (pts): Tyler Smith 4, Andrew Gustafson 3, Tyler Tompkins 17, Max Shikenjanski 24, Nick Koehn 5, Anthony Ingram 4 and Tyler Wiese 2.
Roseville: Keyon Menier-Broussard 2, Teris Watson 6, Jessie Howard 2, Treygan Adams 9, Ataa Adjetey-Mensah 10, Isaiah Ruth 23 and Elijah Burns 4.
WB Lake 68, Stillwater 66
At Oak Park Heights, in another tight game on the heels of its overtime victory at Roseville, the Ponies were unable to contain sophomore Jack Janicki while falling to White Bear Lake 68-66 in a conference game on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at Stillwater Area High School.
Janicki poured in 39 hard-earned points and made the decisive play down the stretch to lead the Bears (3-3 SEC, 3-0).
White Bear Lake scored with 16 seconds remaining to tie the game at 66-all and the Ponies (2-4, 2-4) called a timeout to set up a last-second play with nine seconds remaining. Janicki, however, stole the in-bound pass near half-court and dribbled in for the game-winning lay-up with four seconds remaining. It was the only uncontested points of the night for Janicki, Ponies coach Brady Hannigan suggested.
“Every shot Janicki took was contested. The kid didn’t miss,” the coach said. “Outside of a great player making great shots for them, I thought we played well. We executed and played well, we just faced a guy who couldn’t miss.”
White Bear Lake continued to feeding the ball to Janicki and he delivered. Stillwater’s Tyler Tompkins guarded him closely, despite giving up several inches in height.
“I don’t think Tompkins could have done a better job of guarding that kid,” Hannigan said. “That’s just a great player making great shots tonight.”
Max Shikenjanski also did his part for Stillwater while depositing a season-high 36 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Tompkins chipped in with 15 points while Sam Shikenjanski added nine points and pulled down a team-high 13 rebounds.
The Ponies struggled at the free throw line for the second game in a row, making just 12 of 23 attempts. Max Shikenjanski hit 10 of 12 free throws, but the rest of the team finished just 2 of 11 from the line. The sophomore point guard was also the only Ponies player to make a 3-pointer in the game.
Stillwater, which limited itself to 10 turnovers, built an eight lead late in the first half. Janicki hit three straight 3-pointers to erase most of the deficit, but Tompkins scored at the buzzer to give the Ponies a 32-29 lead at the break.
Hannigan is optimistic these tight games will help the Ponies in close games throughout the remainder of the season.
“We will hopefully learn from the win and from the loss as well,” Hannigan said.
White Bear Lake 29 39 — 68
Stillwater 32 34 — 66
White Bear Lake (pts): Kanye Raheem 11, Alex Lockwood 6, Jack Janicki 39, Brock Taugner 2, Jack Misgen 6 and Will Forsythe 4.
Stillwater: Tyler Smith 2, Tyler Tompkins 15, Max Shikenjanski 36, Nick Koehn 4 and Sam Shikenjanski 9.
