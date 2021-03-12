BIWABIK — Much has changed since Lakeville South held off the Ponies for the boys alpine skiing state title a year ago, but Stillwater was unable to wrangle the top spot away from the Cougars while placing second in the state meet on Wednesday, March 10 at Giants Ridge.
South placed three skiers in the top 15 overall — top seven for the purposes of team scoring — to outdistanced the Ponies 165-159 for the state championship. Edina was a distant third with 138 points.
The Cougars outscored Stillwater 160-157 on the way to the title a year ago.
“I don’t know if I’ve been more proud of these kids in terms of what they went through,” Ponies coach Kevin Neubauer said. “They kept scrapping. These kids kept clawing back, turn after turn. I told the whole team I’ve never been so proud. This was the best state meet I’ve seen, seeing what they did today.
“It’s no secret we were going for the state title this year. We were going for it last year, too. We had an incredible opportunity with the running order we had for the chance for them to capture a state title. We were very confident we didn’t have to do anything extraordinary. We all skied well and we just fell a bit short.”
Forest Lake’s Zach Trotto captured the individual state championship with a two-run time of 1:12.04. William Nida of Lakeville South was the runner-up in a time of 1:15.97 while pacing three Cougars in the top five. He was first on the team card and teammates Joe Olson (1:15.97) and Kyle Wentworth (1:17.02) placed third and seventh for purposes of team scoring.
“Lakeville South just stuck it today,” Neubauer said. “You hit 140 to 145 points and you’re easily on the podium. You hit 150 and you’re almost guaranteed. We shot 155 points and still came up short. That just shows how the field was so dominated between two and three teams. That’s the heart-breaker in all this. They put up 155 points and they took second.”
One of four seniors in the lineup for the Ponies, Adam Gaertner placed second for the team scoring and finished eighth overall in a time of 1:15.11. Freshman Cash Jaeger followed in ninth place for scoring and 20th overall with a time of 1:18.62.
Maverick Jaeger followed up a strong section meet with another impressive showing at state, finishing 12th for scoring and 25th overall with a time of 1:20.20. AJ Johnson was not far behind, finishing 14th (30th) to complete the scoring in a time of 1:20.98.
Stillwater’s fourth and fifth skiers both finished ahead of South’s finishers in those spots as Jacob Helke finished 18th for team scoring and 41st overall in a time of 1:22.92.
“Our goal was to have Cash and Adam do their job and the focus was to get the other four guys on the team to compete and go in there and give us their best run,” Neubauer said. “We couldn’t have asked for anything more from the boys all day long. We swung for the fences. We knew we needed a little help, but we went for it. Looking back, we have no regrets.”
The Stillwater boys were hoping to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the team’s last state title when it was slalom skiing in 1981. The Ponies scored more points than a year ago, but so did Lakeville South.
“We really felt this was our year,” Neubauer said. “Lakeville South’s top three guys just had a little bit more. The guys literally came up one turn short of a state title.”
Stillwater was tied with Lakeville South after the first run, with both teams trailing Edina by three points. Two of Edina’s top skiers had mishaps on their seconds runs and the Hornets slid back to third in the team standings, just one point ahead of fourth-place Hopkins (137).
This was the first state competition held by the Minnesota State High School League since the state basketball tournaments were canceled last March due to COVID-19. The entire spring sports season was wiped out and the fall season ended without state contests taking place.
With this year’s state meet pushed back after the season started late due to the pandemic, unseasonably warm conditions created less-than ideal skiing conditions. Temperatures were in the 50s on Tuesday and the snow never froze back up for the competition on Wednesday.
“A week ago we had a training session and it was minus-2 degrees with 20-mile per hour winds,” Neubauer said. “Our training this week was 55 and sunny. The entire team likes pitches and ice and we can exploit other teams on those type of conditions, but mashed potatoes is more a neutralizer for all teams. Our strength was taken away from us with the weather, definitely.”
And yet the Ponies benefited from better starting positions than most years because of a dominating section meet where they featured six of the top seven finishers.
“It makes getting in the front half much more important, so from that perspective from the boys side they were in a good position to have all six guys basically in the first half of the race,” Neubauer said. “Everybody did what we asked them to do. The conditions were rough, but watching what was happening we just said we’re not holding back and everybody was given that directive.
“We pushed every one of our last four guys to give us everything as the conditions were worsening. We tried to make it happen and I cannot be more grateful for the athletes giving everything they had.”
The coach kept the bigger picture in perspective while reflecting on a remarkable run centered around this class of seniors the past several years.
“This team has been in place for four years for the most part,” Neubauer said. “The senior boys are walking away with four conference titles, four section titles and two state runner-ups. It’s a pretty damn good high school run.
“I’m really happy for the boys. They wanted it as much as the coaching staff wanted it for them.”
Team standings
1. Lakeville South 165; 2. Stillwater 159; 3. Edina 138; 4. Hopkins 137; 5. Duluth East 114; 6. Brainerd 105; 7. Woodbury 93; 8. Hill-Murray 90.
Top 5
1. Zach Trotto (Forest Lake) 36.49-35.55—1:12.04; 2. William Nida (Lakeville South) 37.15-35.46—1:12.61; 3. Sam Shideman (Breck) 37.65-35.79—1:13.44; 4. Oliver Mueller (Minneapolis Alpine Ski Team) 37.44-36.31—1:13.75; 5. Maxwell Sargent (Rochester Century) 38.00-36.05—1:14.05.
Stillwater results
8. (2) Adam Gaertner 37.94-37.17—1:15.11; 21. (9) Cash Jaeger 37.82-40.80—1:18.62; 25. (12) Maverick Jaeger 40.90-39.30—1:20.20; 30. (14) AJ Johnson 41.11-39.87—1:20.98; 41. (18) Jacob Helke 41.91-41.01—1:22.92; 75. (39) Hunter Neubauer 41.95-1:02.95—1:44.40.
