BIWABIK — Spectators sticking around for the awards ceremony at the alpine skiing state meet saw plenty of red as the Stillwater boys finished second to match the runner-up showing by the Stillwater girls.
Minnetonka and Edina joined Stillwater as the only schools to qualify each of the boys and girls teams for state, but the Ponies were the only program to place both teams on the podium as part of a strong showing under crisp conditions on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Giants Ridge.
“Overall the plan and the expectation was that both teams were getting on the podium and it was where we were going to stand once we got there,” Ponies coach Kevin Neubauer said. “We positioned ourselves and thought we would win sections and went in there thinking we could bring home some hardware from state.
“I think at the end of the day, everybody is happy. I hope they’re happy because it’s an impressive feat. To have both teams battle it out and walk away with runner-up titles, it’s pretty remarkable.”
Stillwater placed four skiers in the top 18 for purposes of the team scoring, which if often enough to land the state title, but Lakeville South was just a bit stronger to outdistance the Ponies 160-157. Minnetonka followed in third with 146 points, one point ahead of Edina (145).
The Ponies received strong performances at the top of the lineup as junior Adam Gaertner placed fifth in the team scoring with a time of 1:13.08 and eighth-grader Cash Jaeger followed in sixth with a time of 1:13.31. Gaertner and Jaeger placed sixth and seventh overall.
Luke Conway of Minneapolis Washburn was the individual state champion with a time of 1:10.44.
Junior AJ Johnson also came through for the Ponies, placing 15th overall to earn all-state honors and 12th on the team card with a time of 1:15.11. Ethan Barclay, who is the only senior in Stillwater’s state lineup, followed in 16th place to complete the team scoring and placed 22nd overall.
“I think they just skied with a lot of confidence and assertiveness,” Neubauer said. “That’s been the key the last couple of years. The mindset of all these kids is we can do this and it’s very possible. It’s really fun to watch because they’re comfortable in their environment and they just go out and do it. Just do your job, and it’s working for us.”
Stillwater’s other competitors Hunter Neubauer (1:19.87) and Jacob Helke (1:35.68) finished 25th and 38th for purposes of team scoring.
“We were going for the title,” Neubauer said. “We weren’t settling for podium, we took a swing at it. The top half did their job and we told Ethan and Hunter to go for it.”
The Ponies moved up three spots in the standings after placing fifth a year ago.
“We knew the team would be strong, but we thought it might be another year or two,” Neubauer said. “We just didn’t know they would be as strong as they were and a lot of these kids just skied out of their minds and it just got better every week.
“These guys have all been in this program for five and sixth years with the exception of Cash, who’s an eighth-grader. There were multiple racers we could have included on this list and still been competitive, that’s how deep they are.”
Because of Stillwater’s strong showing in the Section 7 meet, which plays into their position for the state meet, the Ponies were spectators for much of the second run as they watched the other teams try and catch them.
“We left a little on the hill at sections, but to have three guys starting in the top 20 positions at state... I don’t know if that’s happened for us before in the Stillwater program,” Neubauer said.
The team’s next three skiers were also grouped closely together in the run order at state.
“The guys were done at the halfway mark of the race,” Neubauer said. “It’s something that we haven’t really experienced because usually you have one or two racing in the back half. It was very satisfying to have our sixth racer in.”
Lakeville South placed four skiers in the top 15 for team scoring, finishing just ahead of the Ponies in three of the four positions.
“We knew it was probably theirs to lose, but we knew we could compete with the back half of their team,” Neubauer said. “We needed some help, but it just wasn’t there.
“Our focus was Edina. We knew they were going to be in contention and they won it last year. Minnetonka has been dominant and they have three of the top skiers in the state. We knew Lakeville South would be good, but they knew they were chasing and they stepped up their game. We skied well and we stand behind what we did, somebody just happened to have a better run than we did. The three points probably equates to about a second.”
As a school, Stillwater has recorded six state runner-up finishes since its last state title by the boys soccer team in 2018 — which capped a remarkable year that included a total of six state championships.
“Everybody sees the success, and success breeds success,” Neubauer said. “If all the sports are having a great season and kids are going it’s a big deal. They see that it’s my sport and now it’s time for my team to contribute and let’s go make our own mark. I really believe in the success breeds success.”
Team standings
1. Lakeville South 160; 2. Stillwater 157; 3. Minnetonka 146; 4. Edina 145; 5. Chisago Lakes 145; 6. Minneapolis Washburn 116; 7. Wayzata 86; 8. Hastings 67.
Top 5
1. Luke Conway (Minneapolis Washburn) 35.74-34.70—1:10.44; 2. Adam Berghult (Edina) 36.05-35.16—1:11.21; 3. Eli Quist (Minnetonka) 36.32-35.80—1:12.12; 4. Kyle Wentworth (Lakeville South) 36.45-35.78—1:12.23; 5. Adam Gaertner (Stillwater) 37.30-35.78—1:13.08.
Stillwater results
Team scoring (overall)
5. (6) Adam Gaertner 37.30-35.78—1:13.08; 6. (7) Cash Jaeger 36.87-36.44—1:13.31; 12. (15) AJ Johnson 37.98-37.13—1:15.11; 16. (22) Ethan Barclay 38.73-37.57—1:16.30; 25. (47) Hunter Neubauer 39.65-40.22—1:19.87; 38. (68) Jacob Helke 39.26-56.42—1:35.68.
