The St. Paul USBC Association honored two dedicated volunteers to youth bowling in the Stillwater area during its Recognition Dinner on Oct. 27 at Mermaid Lanes and Entertainment Center in Mounds View.
Stillwater residents Jesse and Sara Curtis were named co-recipients of the organization’s Coach of the Year Award. The couple has spent much of the last decade coaching youth bowlers during their Saturday league at Stillwater Bowl.
“We were very surprised,” Sara said. “We coach youth bowling and our biggest thing is we just want to grow the sport and develop young kids and getting information out there. A lot of kids don’t know there are college scholarships for bowling.”
Jesse has also served as the Stillwater Area High School bowling coach, a team he participated on while attending the high school in 1995. That team captured the Metro East Conference championship this fall.
“They bring some excitement to it and teach the game well,” said Stillwater Bowl owner Randy Urtel, who said they are worthy recipients. “They give a lot of time and effort, and it is a lot of time, that they spend with each kid.”
Jesse and Sara met in high school and have been married since 2003. It was Jesse’s influence that brought Sara into the sport and she has been heavily involved ever since.
“I married into it,” Sara said. “Jesse is a life-long bowler.”
Jesse has a has rolled a 300 game and boasts a career best 821 series.
Sara and Jesse spend less time bowling and more time coaching than they used to, a change that coincided with having children.
Their oldest son, Ethan, shares their passion for the sport. The 14-year-old has qualified for national tournaments and currently carries a 193 average.
“He really loved it and we took over the junior bowling league to help out Stillwater Bowl and grow the program and help our son grow with the sport,” Sara said. “The reason we keep doing it is to see the kids we’ve been working with the last few years getting really good.”
And sometimes nearly perfect.
“Harrison Whitehead just had a 299 in practice today (Nov. 19),” Sara said. “It’s great just seeing that, and literally having joy with their big scores. Even the younger kids, to see how much they improve.”
She mentioned another young bowler whose average jumped more than 60 pins in just two years.
“It’s amazing to see the progress of the kids and that’s what we see joy in,” Sara said. “They just throw the ball and for some they used to be just excited to keep it on the lane and then obviously getting to a strike or spare, it’s so much fun to see their joy.”
Sara and Jesse are certified through the Registered Volunteer Program (RVP) and have taken on additional training to better serve the young bowlers. They primarily work with kids ranging from 5 to 18 years old, but Sara said the sport doesn’t discriminate.
“Anyone from the age of 3 to 103, as long as they’re standing, can bowl,” Sara said.
