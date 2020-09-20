Marisa Bonilla

Girls soccer

The Stillwater girls soccer team is off to a strong start the season and Marisa Bonilla has been a steady producer.

The junior forward scored three goals in Stillwater’s 3-2 Suburban East Conference victory over East Ridge on Sept. 15. It was the second hat trick of the season for Bonilla, who also scored three times in the team’s 9-0 victory at Forest Lake on Sept. 1.

With four conference games remaining, the Ponies (4-0-1) remain just two points behind SEC leader White Bear Lake (5-0-0).

Ethan Vargas

Boys cross country

An all-state performer as a junior, Ethan Vargas has emerged as one of the top runners in the state while leading the Stillwater boys cross country team to two early victories.

The senior posted a winning time of 16:49 to win a dual meet at Woodbury on Sept. 11, finishing five seconds ahead of teammate Aiden Kilibarda in the team’s 15-52 win. Vargas also set the pace in Stillwater’s victory over Mounds View in a triangular meet on Sept. 4.

The Ponies are scheduled to race Roseville and Mounds View at LEPP on Sept. 18.

Tags

Load comments