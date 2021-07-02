Stillwater Area High School graduate Ben Blankenship came up short in a gutsy attempt to qualify for his second Olympic Games while competing in the U.S. Olympic Trials for track and field in Eugene, Ore.
Blankenship, a two-time state champion for the Ponies in the 1,600 meters before graduating in 2007, placed eighth in the 1,500 meters at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
He was competing for a return trip to this year’s Olympics, which are scheduled for July 23-Aug. 8 in Tokyo, but those efforts ended in Heat 2 of the semi-finals on Friday, June 25. Blankenship placed 11th in the heat with a time of 3:46.58, less than three seconds behind the last automatic qualifier (Sam Prakel, 3:43.82) for the 12-runner finals.
It was a remarkable achievement for Blankenship to advance past the first round considering he was competing just seven weeks after being diagnosed with a stress fracture in his tibia.
Blankenship earned the final spot in the semifinals after placing ninth in the third and final heat of the first round on Thursday, June 24. His first-round time of 3:42.46 was less than four-tenths of a second ahead of the next fastest runner who did not advance to the semifinals.
Blankenship disclosed the injury and addressed his attempt to qualify via social media.
“I watched the 2012 Trials from afar,” Blankenship said. “I vowed that if I ever earned the opportunity to compete, I’d always show up. It’s the Olympic Trials.
“The MRI showed a stress fracture in my tibia. It was just shy of 7 weeks to the first round of the 1500m. The timing was tight. It was swimming, and more swimming, plus biking when I couldn’t stomach the pool anymore.”
He started running again just three weeks prior to the Olympic Trials.
“I held myself accountable,” Blankenship said. “Two days in a row I walked myself to the start line.
“Semi-finalist or watch from home. It wasn’t a hard decision.”
The top three finishers in the 1,500-meter finals were Cole Hocker (3:35.28), reigning Olympic gold medalist Matthew Centrowitz (3:35.34) and Yared Nuguse (3:36.19). It was uncertain whether Hocker would be allowed to compete at the Olympics since he had not yet met the Olympic qualifying standard. If he doesn’t get the spot, it would go to fourth-place finisher Craig Engels (3:36.69).
With the Olympics originally scheduled for 2020 getting pushed back a year due to COVID-19, it means Blankenship won’t have to dwell on this missed opportunity for too long. The 2022 World Track and Field Championships a little more than a year from now will be held in Eugene, Ore.
“Thanks for the cheers,” Blankenship said. “The fight continues. See you out there.”
