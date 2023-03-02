Better Together Art

The “Ponies Better Together” campaign kicked off this week with the goal to bring first-class baseball and softball facilities to Stillwater Area High School. The sketch above was adapted from the Castle Field project in Anoka. (Original sketches by Bolton & Menk, Inc.)

Expectations are always high for Stillwater baseball and softball and a team of supporters this week unveiled ambitious plans for upgraded facilities that would benefit both programs.

Nancy Matchey appeared before the District 834 School Board on Tuesday, Feb. 28 to introduce the “Ponies Better Together” campaign, which was created to raise money for developing first-class fields and a community gathering space at Stillwater Area High School.

