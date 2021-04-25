Allison Benning
Softball
After pitching the Stillwater softball team to a state championship as a freshman and a state runner-up showing as a sophomore, Allison Benning is off to roaring start to kick off her senior campaign.
The University of Oregon recruit has collected four victories in as many games for the Ponies this spring, allowing just one earned run in five starts totaling 34 innings. In fact, Benning has allowed just eight hits in those five games.
The Ponies (3-0 SEC, 4-0) travel to Park for a conference game on Friday, April 23.
Tim Fultz
Boys golf
There are plenty of new faces in the varsity lineup this spring for the Stillwater boys golf team and Tim Fultz has set the pace in all three of the team’s events.
The junior had never competed in an SEC varsity match before this season, but he’s broken 80 in all three tourney rounds this season. Fultz’s 79 in the season opener led the Ponies to a second-place finish at Prestwick. He followed with a 79 at North Oaks and also led the Ponies with a 75 in an invitational at StoneRidge.
Stillwater is slated to compete in an SEC match at Highland National on April 26.
