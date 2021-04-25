While the Bayport Library is open at a limited capacity, we ask that you please continue to limit your visit to one hour. Mask use is required, and we have single use masks if you need one. We will continue to provide curbside pickups for holds or materials on our shelves as well. Pickups are available during all open hours. Hours are Monday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
ClubBook Event - Crying in H Mart – April 27 at 6:30 p.m.
Washington County Library ClubBook is hosting a virtual event with Michelle Zauner who is a darling of the modern indie music scene, better known by fans under her solo project alias Japanese Breakfast. Zauner’s unflinching, book-length memoir, titled Crying in H Mart, hits shelves April 20.
May garden collage take, make kit
Pick up a kit at the library and make art at home. Spring is in the air. We will follow easy step-by-step instructions to create a mixed media collage with a garden theme on a canvas board. Space is limited. Please register on the Library’s website, and you will receive an email with instructions to pick up your kit. Kit pickups will start on Saturday, May 8, but the instructional video can be viewed anytime that is convenient to your schedule.
Virtual Story Time: Tuesdays Live at 9:30 a.m.
Join Miss Jill on Tuesdays for a short story time on Facebook Live. Viewable each Tuesday until 3 p.m. Like and follow our Facebook page to get notified when the story time begins.
New non-fiction books on our shelves
Enjoy the story in these wonderful new non-fiction books:
Soul City: Race, Equality, and the Lost Dream of an American Utopia by Thomas Healy
The fascinating, forgotten story of the 1970’s attempt to build a city dedicated to racial equality in the heart of ‘Klan Country”
The Night Lake: A Young Priest Maps the Topography of Grief by Liz Tichenor
When Tichenor suffers two tragic and primary losses in her late twenties, she collapses into grief, even as her calling as an Episcopal priest presses her to support other in theirs. With grace, humility, and even humor, she ground the unfathomable in rituals ornate and ordinary. The result is a raw meditation on fear and courage, loss and love, and ultimately, crucifixion and resurrection.
Biohack Your Brain: How to Boost Cognitive Health, Performance, & Power by Kristen Willeumier, Ph. D.
Biohack Your Brain reveals how quickly simple modifications to your lifestyle can improve yoru cognitive health, while increasing. Through research and case studies, Dr. Willeumier teaches brain basics, how to upgrade your nutritional choices, and ways to use physical activity and games to overcome past cognitive damage.
Scavenger Hunt: See how many flowers you can find on the Library’s windows this month.
ALLDATA Repair
Resource for automotive repair and maintenance information. Includes step-by-step procedures, printable wiring diagrams, recall information, Technical Service Bulletins, and Original Equipment Manufacturer information. Vehicle information goes back to 1982. This resource is temporarily available outside of the library.
Minnesota Book Awards – April 29
The Minnesota Book Awards Ceremony is an annual celebration of the state’s best books. Readers, writers, and book-lovers from all over the state gather together for one incredible evening to honor stories of Minnesotans that connect us all. Winners from nine categories will be announced during the live Ceremony and the annual Kay Sexton Award will also be presented. This online event is free; registration is required and donations are welcomed. Register at https://thefriends.org/minnesota-book-awards/
Quote of the Week: Nothing is pleasanter than exploring a library. -- Walter Savage
