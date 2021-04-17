The Bayport Library Board will Tuesday, April 20, at 6 p.m. through Zoom. See the Bayport Library website for more information and a link to the meeting.
The library is open
While we are open at a limited capacity, we ask that you please continue to limit your visit to one hour. Mask use is required, and we have single use masks if you need one. We will continue to provide curbside pickups for holds or materials on our shelves as well. Pickups are available during all open hours. Hours are Monday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
May garden collage take, make kit
Pick up a kit at the library and make art at home. Spring is in the air. We will follow easy step-by-step instructions to create a mixed media collage with a garden theme on a canvas board. Space is limited. Please register on the Library’s website, and you will receive an email with instructions to pick up your kit. Kit pickups will start on Saturday, May 8, but the instructional video can be viewed anytime that is convenient to your schedule.
One Book fourth chapter, spring 2021
Mark your calendars for April 21 at 1 p.m. – Virtual Event. Pete Hautman will take part in a statewide discussion about his book, Slider, the fourth featured title in the statewide book club One Book | One Minnesota. The event is free and open to the public. Free copies of the book are available for pickup at the library.
Virtual Story Time: Tuesdays Live at 9:30 am
Join Miss Jill on Tuesdays for a short story time on Facebook Live. Viewable each Tuesday until 3 p.m. Like and follow our Facebook page to get notified when the story time begins.
New juvenile fiction on the library shelves
Enjoy the story in these wonderful new juvenile fiction books:
Peacemaker by Joseph Bruchac: A 12-year-old Iroquois boy searches for peace in this historical novel based on the creation of the Iroquois Confederacy.
The Wish Library: Snow Day in May by Christine Evans, illustrated by Patrick Corrigan
Dreading presenting her Voices of History Day project alone now that her best friend has moved away, Raven stumbles upon the Wish Library. When she asks for school to be canceled, she faces a whole new challenge—and finds that just maybe she had the bravery she needed all along.
The Last Mirror on the Left by Lamar Giles, illustrated by Dapo Aedol: In this new Legendary Alston Boys adventure from Edgar-nominated author Lamar Giles, Otto and Sheed must embark on their most dangerous journey yet, bringing a fugitive to justice in a world that mirrors their own but has its own rules to play by.
Scavenger Hunt: See how many flowers you can find on the Library’s windows this month.
Transition to OverDrive
In February, Washington County Library moved all digital materials – ebooks, eaudiobooks, and digital magazines – to a single collection accessible through OverDrive’s Libby app.
Now all of our digital content, plus content from all Twin Cities public libraries, through a single collection called MELSA: Twin Cities Metro eLibrary.
Biblioboard Ebook Collections
Browse curated collections of digital books from libraries in Minnesota and around the world. All books in these collections are available free of charge and have no return dates or checkout limits. They also do not require the use of an eReader or app download.
Minnesota Book Awards – April 29
The Minnesota Book Awards Ceremony is an annual celebration of the state’s best books. Readers, writers, and book-lovers from all over the state gather together for one incredible evening to honor stories of Minnesotans that connect us all. Winners from nine categories will be announced during the live Ceremony and the annual Kay Sexton Award will also be presented. This online event is free; registration is required and donations are welcomed. Register at https://thefriends.org/minnesota-book-awards/
Quote of the Week: “Libraries show us anything is possible by encouraging a love of learning, discovery, and exploration.” —Natalie Portman
