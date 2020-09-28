Due to candidates who are unable to participate in the Gazette’s Bayport City Council forum tomorrow, the event has been postponed until a later date.

The Oak Park Height mayoral race scheduled for 7:45 - 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29 that will continue as planned at Valley Access Channels studios in Stillwater. Only candidates and necessary staff will be allowed to be there due to COVID-19 concerns.

Valley Access Channels will provide replays of the forum at www.vactv.org/live starting Wednesday, Sept. 30 and will run until the General Election on Nov. 3.

