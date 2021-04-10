While we are open at a limited capacity, we ask that you please continue to limit your visit to one hour. Mask use is required, and we have single use masks if you need one. We will continue to provide curbside pickups for holds or materials on our shelves as well. Pickups are available during all open hours. Hours are Monday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
May garden collage take, make kit
Pick up a kit at the library and make art at home. Spring is in the air. We will follow easy step-by-step instructions to create a mixed media collage with a garden theme on a canvas board. Space is limited. Please register on the Library’s website, and you will receive an email with instructions to pick up your kit. Kit pickups will start on Saturday, May 8, but the instructional video can be viewed anytime that is convenient to your schedule.
One Book fourth chapter, spring 2021
Mark your calendars for April 21 at 1 p.m. – Virtual Event. Pete Hautman will take part in a statewide discussion about his book, Slider, the fourth featured title in the statewide book club One Book | One Minnesota. The event is free and open to the public. Free copies of the book are available for pickup at the library.
Virtual Story Time:
Tuesdays Live at 9:30 am
Join Miss Jill on Tuesdays for a short story time on Facebook Live. Viewable each Tuesday until 3 p.m. Like and follow our Facebook page to get notified when the story time begins.
New adult fiction
on the library shelves
Enjoy the story in these wonderful new adult fiction books.
The Secret Lives of Church Ladies by Deesha Philyaw
Nine short stories about four generations of characters grappling with who they want to be in the world.
Death in the East by Abir Mukherjee
Set Calcutta police detective Captain Sam Wyndham and his quick-witted Indian Sergeant, Surrender-Not Banerjee, are back for another adventure set in 1920s India. Moving between 1905 London and 1922 India Sam must face a man from his past he hoped to never see again.
Winter Counts by David Heska Wanbli Weiden
A groundbreaking thriller about a vigilante on a Native American reservation who embarks on a dangerous mission to track down the source of a heroin influx.
Scavenger Hunt: See how many flowers you can find on the Library’s windows this month.
Transition to OverDrive
In February, Washington County Library moved all digital materials – ebooks, eaudiobooks, and digital magazines – to a single collection accessible through OverDrive’s Libby app.
Now all of our digital content, plus content from all Twin Cities public libraries, through a single collection called MELSA: Twin Cities Metro eLibrary.
BrainFuse HelpNow
This online database provides on demand, anytime, anywhere eLearning for all ages and levels.
HelpNow’s features include:
•Homework Help Interact with live tutors in math, science, reading/writing, social studies, PSAT/SAT, ACT, AP and state standardized tests.
•Skills-Building Choose your topic to receive real-time help.
•Personalized eLearning Tools My File Sharing, My Session Replay, My Tutoring Archive, My Tests Archive, and more.
•24-Hour Writing Lab Submit essays and other forms of writing for constructive feedback.
•Homework Send Question Submit homework questions for expert guidance.
•Adult Learning Center Access a library of rich adult learning content (GED) and live, professional assistance in resume/cover letter writing, U.S. citizenship prep, MS Office Essential Skills Series, and more!
•Foreign Language Lab /Spanish-Speaking Support
Minnesota Book Awards – April 29
The Minnesota Book Awards Ceremony is an annual celebration of the state’s best books. Readers, writers, and book-lovers from all over the state gather together for one incredible evening to honor stories of Minnesotans that connect us all. Winners from nine categories will be announced during the live Ceremony and the annual Kay Sexton Award will also be presented. This online event is free; registration is required and donations are welcomed. Register at https://thefriends.org/minnesota-book-awards/
Quote of the Week: “The only thing that you absolutely have to know, is the location of the library.” — Albert Einstein
