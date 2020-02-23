Norah Bates
Gymnastics
One of the few returning athletes for the Stillwater gymnastics team that placed second at state a year ago, Norah Bates was a solid contributed for a squad that made significant strides this season.
The junior finished first in the beam with a score of 9.45 to qualify for state in that event and help Stillwater to a third-place finish with a score of 144.9 in the Section 4AA Meet on Feb. 15 at Stillwater Area High School.
Bates and teammates Kendall Rogers and Erica Stanton will compete at the individual state meet on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Jonathan Saldin
Boys Nordic skiing
One of the top performers for the Stillwater boys Nordic ski team, Jonathan Saldin helped the Ponies to runner-up finishes in the Suburban East Conference and in the Section 4 Meet before placing 11th at the state meet.
The sophomore finished 23rd in the team scoring and 31st overall for the Ponies in the state pursuit race at Giants Ridge on Friday, Feb. 14. In a race that was delayed one day because of frigid temperatures, Saldin finished in a time of 30:40.6 as Stillwater’s second finisher, crossing the line just 43 seconds behind all-state teammate Adrik Kraftson.
