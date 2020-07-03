OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Jumping right in with back-to-back doubleheaders to open the season, the Stillwater Red baseball team improved to 3-1 in the East Metro Summer League with a sweep of Park on Wednesday, July 1 at Stillwater Area High School.
Stillwater opened the season with a doubleheader split at Mounds View on June 30.
In Game 1 against Park, the Ponies broke through with four runs in the third inning and added four more in the fourth to build a comfortable lead on the way to a 10-0 victory in five innings.
Sophomore Josh Wallace started and threw three shutout innings for the Ponies. He struck out three. Gavin Madison followed with two scoreless innings to preserve the shutout.
Stillwater supported that pitching with two double plays.
Kade Peloquin finished with three hits to lead the Ponies, who also racked up four stolen bases in each game against Park. Matt Moore finished with three RBIs while Tyson Fredkove drove in two runs.
“We had great plate appearances and some great bunts,” Stillwater coach Mike Parker said. “The team speed is really good.”
Stillwater 14, Park 8
Stillwater also scored runs in bunches on the way to a 14-8 victory over Park in Game 2 to complete the sweep.
Moore doubled and tripled to drive in four RBIs to spark the Ponies in the night cap.
“He had a big game hitting-wise,” Parker said.
Gavin Madison and Koehn each finished with two hits. Koehn finished with four hits in the doubleheader.
Gavin Zurn started for Stillwater and allowed three runs in two innings. Austin Buck took over in the third and gave up two runs in three before Luke Cullen finished the game while giving up three runs in two innings of work.
Parker said he was pleased the team’s catching, which was split between brothers Mason and Nolan McCurdy.
“They’re doing a great job catching,” Parker said. “It’s tough because we haven’t had a lot of practices, but we’re just starting out and jumping into games. The kids are learning as we’re going, especially the younger guys, and they’re doing great.”
• Stillwater’s other two teams competing in the East Metro Summer League have also jumped out to strong starts this season.
Stillwater White (3-1) split a doubleheader with Woodbury’s varsity squad on Wednesday, winning the opener 1-0 before falling 4-2 in eight innings in Game 2.
Stillwater Black has also won three out of its first four games to start the season.
Stillwater 9, M. View 4
At Arden Hills, in a matchup of teams expected to rank among the best in the state before the high school season was canceled this spring, Stillwater and Mounds View split a doubleheader on Tuesday, June 30.
The Ponies cruised to a 9-4 victory in the opener, but Mounds View responded with an 8-2 victory in Game 2.
Jack Sandquist kept the Mustangs off balance while allowing just two runs in six innings. Luke Cullen finished off the victory with a scoreless final inning.
“It was nine up, nine down for Jack in the first three innings,” Parker said. “Him beating that team with so much firepower in their batting order was a really impressive first outing.”
It was the season opener for the Ponies after their previously scheduled outing against Tartan one night earlier was rescheduled for July 12. The players were eager to see live pitching and competition after the high school and Legion baseball seasons were canceled due to COVID-19.
“The kids were having a lot of fun,” Ponies coach Mike Parker said. “Watching the seniors get out there and play was really fun.”
Jon Koehn, Kade Peloquin and Cullen each finished with two hits. Josh Wallace broke the game open for Stillwater with a three-run double in the bottom of the fourth to provide a 7-2 lead.
Stillwater’s first four runs were scored off Mounds View pitcher Brett Bateman, a University of Minnesota recruit.
“We didn’t have our weeks of conditioning, but we had good plate appearances and the bats were really good,” Parker said.
M. View 8, Stillwater 2
Mounds View scored five runs in the third inning and bounced back with an 8-2 victory over the Ponies in Game 2.
Matt Moore took the loss for Stillwater.
“We made a few errors behind him and Mounds View is a really strong team once they got the lead,” Parker said. “Matt pitched fine, but that’s just a really tough lineup.
“They were just ready to go in the second game and they hit the ball.”
Win or lose, the players were just happy to be back on the field, especially against one of the program’s biggest rivals.
“It was great to see the kids all playing together,” Parker said. “We still saw that senior leadership and watching them pass on some of those attributes for how we play Stillwater baseball.”
