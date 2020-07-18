ST. PAUL — The Stillwater Red baseball team continued its impressive season with a 7-4 East Metro Summer League victory on Wednesday, July 15 at Cretin-Derham Hall.
It was the 10th straight victory for Stillwater (11-1), which scored all seven of its runs in the top of the second inning.
Cretin-Derham Hall scored three runs in the bottom of the second and added a run in the fourth, but Stillwater held on despite little offensive production after its big inning.
Mason Buck started for the Ponies and pitched three innings. Luke Cullen pitched the last four innings to get the save.
“Luke battled for four innings and did a real nice job,” Stillwater coach Mike Parker said. “We’re really short on pitchers so we needed him to finish that game.”
Jon Koehn walked to start the second inning before five straight hits from Matt Moore, Cullen, Josh Wallace, Gavin Madison and Mason McCurdy. Austin Buck also delivered a hit for Stillwater in the seven-run inning.
“We really didn’t do anything after that to be honest,” Parker said. “We just kind of started to coast after that. Cretin has some good players that put some pressure on us so it was nice to see Luke come in and get those last four innings for us.”
• Stillwater’s other teams competing this summer are also playing well. Stillwater White, which has played six of its 13 games against varsity-level teams, improved to 10-3 this season. Stillwater Black is 11-1 while playing a JV level schedule this season.
Stillwater Red was scheduled to travel to Irondale for a doubleheader on July 16 and then host Roseville for a game on July 20. Stillwater will play at Veterans Park in Hastings on July 21 before returning home to face Sibley on July 23.
Stillwater 11, Rosemount 1
Koehn launched a three-run blast — his third homer in as many games — while Moore doubled and tripled to drive in four runs to help propel Stillwater to an 11-0 victory over Rosemount in five innings on Tuesday, July 14 at Stillwater Area High School. Tyson Fredkove also doubled and tripled to lead the attack for Stillwater.
“A lot of other guys had one hit and they’re getting the job done with a walk or a hit,” Parker said. “Our three-run second inning was started because we got a bunt base hit from Kade Peloquin and it seems like when an inning starts with something like that good things are going to happen.”
Gavin Madison started and pitched three innings, allowing one hit with four strikeouts. Eric Stack made a rare mound appearance and he was also effective, striking out two and allowing just two hits in two innings to finish the game.
Stillwater 10, East Ridge 0
At Woodbury, Wallace and Jack Sandquist combined on the five-inning shutout as Stillwater defeated East Ridge in Game 2 of a doubleheader in Woodbury on Monday, July 13. Wallace allowed just one hit with three strikeouts in three innings while Sandquist struck out two while not allowing a hit in the last two innings.
“We’re playing pretty well defensively and our outfield covers a lot of ground,” Parker said.
Leading 1-0 after an inning, Stillwater scored four runs in the second and pushed across five more in the fourth. Koehn delivered the big blow with a three-run homer in the second. He also doubled and scored three runs.
“That was his second home run of the day and it was a no-doubter and it just broke the game wide open to make it 5-0,” Parker said.
Alex Ritzer doubled twice and finished with three RBIs. Sean LeRoux also added two hits and drove in a run for the Ponies.
Stillwater 4, East Ridge 3
Tied through four innings, Koehn deposited a solo homer in the top of the fifth to lift Stillwater to a 4-3 victory over East Ridge Game 1 of their twin bill on July 13.
Matt Moore did the rest on the mound for the Ponies, striking out nine while allowing five hits and two walks in the complete game. He also contributed at the plate with two hits, including a double. Koehn also doubled in the third inning.
“It was a tight game,” Parker said. “We did a lot of little things right. Jon Koehn stayed hot for us and Matt Moore has also been swinging a good bat.”
Fredkove finished with a double for the Ponies, who led 3-0 until East Ridge rallied to tie the game with three runs in the bottom of the third.
Stillwater 10, Forest Lake 1
At Forest Lake, Gavin Zurn limited Forest Lake to just one hit while striking out 10 in six innings of Stillwater’s 10-1 victory on Thursday, July 9 at Schumacher Field.
“He was lights out,” Parker said. “He pitched a great game.”
The game was still tight until the Ponies scored six runs in the fifth inning and added two more in the sixth.
Cullen, who also pitched in the seventh, singled to help spark the Ponies in the fifth. Zurn followed with a base hit and Wallace then delivered a two-run single. Cullen and Wallace each finished with two hits.
Fredkove totaled three hits, including two doubles, for Stillwater. The Ponies outhit Forest Lake 13-2 in the game.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
