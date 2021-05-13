The top-two ranked baseball teams in Class AAAA are scheduled to meet at Stillwater Area High School on Saturday, May 15, but pitching and hitting won’t be the only theme of the day when the Ponies host St. Michael-Albertville.
Stillwater is holding “Opioid Awareness Day” in an effort to inform players and parents about dangers related to prescription opioids and other drugs. The Ponies will be wearing hats with purple lettering and the initials of former Ponies standout Jayson Pernu, a 2011 SAHS graduate who passed away on May 23, 2019 due to an overdose of opioid-laced Fentanyl. Purple is the awareness color for opioid addiction.
Jayson’s father, Jay Pernu, will be speaking to the various groups of Stillwater players prior to the 9A and JV games at noon and the B-squad and varsity games at 2:30 p.m.
“I’ll explain who Jayson was and why they’re wearing the hats and the troubles Jayson went through,” Jay said. “My hope is if we can reach one kid, or several kids hopefully, it’s a success for everybody. I’ll explain what happened in his life and how he got mixed up with the opioids.”
Jayson was an all-conference pitcher for the Ponies as a junior in 2010 when he helped lead the Ponies to a conference championship and trip to the state tournament. Along with fellow left-hander David Koll, Pernu received the Pitcher of the Year Award for a team that finished 22-6.
An arm injury and subsequent surgery wiped out Jayson’s senior baseball season. After working his way back from that, he started pitching again at Dakota County Technical College.
“He pitched probably too much and was pitching in pain and that’s where he found the opioids,” Jay said. “It wasn’t as big of a deal back then, but it changed his life once you’re addicted.”
“If we can have an influence on even one kid, that’s a win for them and a win for everybody,” Ponies coach Mike Parker added.
Donations will be accepted with the purpose of raising awareness of opioid addiction and the dangers. Jay said there are a lot of resources out there for players or parents wanting to learn more, but he’s also willing to share his experiences with anyone who has questions for him on Saturday.
“I’ve talked with parents who have the same story as Jayson had and it’s just sad,” Jay said. “It’s almost always the same kind of story and the same ending.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.