The postseason is well under way for the Stillwater baseball team and several of its former players are competing in the NCAA Division I and Division III tournaments that are underway.
Former Ponies standouts Austin Murr (North Carolina State), Thomas Bruchu (North Dakota State), Drew Gilbert (Tennessee) and Will Frisch (Oregon) are playing in one of the 16 four-team NCAA regionals that are scheduled to begin on Friday, June 4.
Murr is batting .313 with 13 doubles and seven home runs while driving in 29 runs for the Wolfpack (30-17), who are the No. 2 seed in the Ruston Regional.
Bruchu has appeared in six games on the mound for the Bison (41-17), who qualified for the NCAA Tournament by winning the Summit League Championship. NDSU is seeded fourth in the Stanford Regional.
Tennessee (45-16) and Oregon (37-14) are each No. 1 seeds and will each host their regional.
Gilbert, a two-way player for the Volunteers, is batting .278 with 12 doubles and six home runs in 60 games. He ranks second on the team with 53 RBIs. Gilbert has also pitched 8-plus innings and has not allowed a run all season. He has walked five batters and recorded eight strikeouts.
Frisch is 3-0 in 18 appearances this season with an ERA of 2.17. The hard-throwing right-hander has walked 22 and struck out 51 in 54 innings.
• In its final season in Division III, St. Thomas has advanced to the eight-team College World Series, which will be held June 4-9 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Stillwater graduate Graham Laubscher has been dominant on the mound for the Tommies this season.
Laubscher was named the MIAC Mike Augustin Pitcher of the Year and was just named a second-team All-American by D3Baseball.com. The left-hander was also named to the All-Region Team by the American Baseball Coaches Association. Laubscher is 8-2 this season with a 2.11 ERA and a 5-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. In 35 career appearances for the Tommies, Laubscher has struck out 225 batters in 179 innings.
— Stuart Groskreutz
