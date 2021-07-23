Following a memorable junior season that included a trip to the College World Series, former Stillwater Area High School three-sport standout Austin Murr signed earlier this week with the Detroit Tigers after getting selected in the sixth round of the Major League Baseball amateur draft on July 12.
Murr, who was selected No. 165 overall, received a $200,000 signing bonus and is expected to play as an outfielder to start his professional career according to Detroit Tigers beat reporter Jason Beck of MLB.com.
Playing first base at N.C. State, Murr helped lead the Wolfpack to a deep run in the College World Series. He batted .319 this season with a .399 on-base average and a .531 slugging percentage. He drove 16 doubles, three triples and seven home runs among his 74 hits, finishing with 32 RBIs and 54 runs scored.
Murr was among a select group of Division I players to receive a Gold Glove Award from the American Baseball Coaches Association this season. He did not commit an error while starting 69 of 70 games in two seasons at N.C. State.
Prior to arriving at N.C. State, Murr spent two seasons and put up big numbers at Des Moines Area Community College.
“Austin had the best hands of any player that I’ve coached,” Stillwater baseball coach Mike Parker said. “I think he took a lot of that from hockey. Being a three sport athlete his senior year helped him a lot, but it also put him a little under the radar so maybe a lot of people are surprised by it, but he’s just such a competitor that I’m not surprised by it.
“We got to watch it unfold over time, but the college scouts didn’t really get to see him because the was playing football and hockey and once he made the decision to specialize in baseball he just had so much upside. He had such a fabulous year his first year at junior college and that led to two good years at N.C. State.”
Murr, who also played football and hockey for the Ponies before graduating in 2017, is at least the seventh SAHS graduate selected in the MLB draft in the past two decades.
Since Glen Perkins — who eventually became a three-time All-Star for the Minnesota Twins after pitching at the University of Minnesota — was selected 22nd in the first round of the draft in 2004, several former Ponies have been drafted either directly out of high school or after playing collegiately. That list also includes Andrew Schmiesing, Ryan Lindgren, Mike Strong, Drew Gilbert and Will Frisch.
“For some reason we’ve had a lot of talent come through this area in the last 20 years,” Parker said. “In the last 10 years it’s been crazy — it’s like getting seven-footers in your basketball program. I think our youth programs are really strong and, to be honest, it really started with Don Campbell and with that Glen Perkins age group. Ever since then we’ve had a lot of high-end athletes come through the baseball program.”
The coach noted at least one overriding similarity with those players with opportunities to play professionally.
“The main quality these kids have in common is just their competitiveness,” Parker said. “These guys that do get drafted are guys that can have a shot at playing I think and Murr has got it. I don’t think there’s a real ceiling for him. He’s got to get some breaks, but he’s also going to work hard. I think he can move pretty fast up that ladder. Whether he’s hitting or fielding he’s just naturally blessed with great hands and his work ethic takes him to another level after that.”
SAHS graduates and the MLB Draft
Since 2004
Player (Class) Draft year Round Organization
Glen Perkins (2001) 2004 1st Minnesota Twins
Ryan Lindgren (2005) 2005 23rd Seattle Mariners
2006 27th Detroit Tigers
Andrew Schmiesing (2004) 2007 11th Minnesota Twins
Mike Strong (2007) 2009 25th Chicago White Sox
2010 22nd Oakland Athletics
2011 10th Milwaukee Brewers
Drew Gilbert (2019) 2019 35th Minnesota Twins
Will Frisch (2019) 2019 36th Minnesota Twins
Austin Murr (2017) 2021 6th Detroit Tigers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.