Suburban East Conference baseball rivals Stillwater and Woodbury delivered a strong performance in their first game as a combined team competing in the Senior Class Salute at CHS Field in St. Paul.
The “Woodwater” squad opened play in the 24-team tournament, which includes graduations from the Class of 2020 who missed out on their senior baseball seasons due to COVID-19, with a 6-1 victory over Moorhead on Monday, July 20.
“It is just a ton of fun,” said Stillwater coach Mike Parker, who is coaching the team along with Woodbury coach Kevin McDermott. “It feels a bit like the playoffs. The kids are really up for it and into it.”
Stillwater or Woodbury has represented Section 4AAA or Section 4AAAA in the state tourney each of the past four years — meeting in the section finals three out of those four seasons.
“Woodbury and Stillwater together are two of the most intense teams in the state when it comes to pitch to pitch and batter to batter,” Parker said. “That’s why our rivalry is so big, because both teams play the same style. The coaching staff is great there and the kids are smiling and having fun.”
Woodwater scored two runs in the first inning and four in the second to take control against Moorhead. Nick Peterson drove a two-run double in the second and finished with three RBIs to help lead the way at the plate. Luke Cullen also finished with two hits.
Quinn Krueger started and allowed just one hit in three scoreless innings on the mound, finishing with five strikeouts. Matt Moore allowed one run in two innings and Jonathan Horn pitched the last two.
“The Woodbury kids played great,” Parker said. “Rodney Erickson had a good game at the plate for them leading off.
Woodwater’s next game will be against Waconia on Sunday, July 26 at 5 p.m., and the final game of pool play will be against Metro East on Tuesday, July 30 at 2 p.m. The top eight teams after pool play will advance to the bracketed round, with quarterfinals on Friday, July 31 and semifinals on Saturday, Aug. 1. The finals will take place on Sunday, Aug. 2.
Tickets for all games are $10 and can be purchased at saintsbaseball.com, though tickets are limited to 250 spectators per game in order to abide by social distancing guidelines. All games are also available for streaming at prepspotlight.tv/mshsl.
Stillwater 11, Hastings 0 (6)
One night after having its 12-game winning streak snapped, Stillwater Red (14-2) bounced back with a convincing 11-0 East Metro Summer League victory over Hastings on Tuesday, July 21 at Veterans Park.
Jack Sandquist allowed just three hits and didn’t walk a batter in five scoreless innings. He finished with four strikeouts and also benefited from two double plays turned behind him.
Matt Moore led the Ponies with three hits, including a double, and finished with three RBIs. Jon Koehn also drove in three runs on two hits while Austin Buck singled and doubled. Kade Peloquin also added two hits for Stillwater, which finished with 12 overall.
• Stillwater’s other teams are enjoying successful seasons. Stillwater White is 11-2 this summer and Stillwater Black (JV) is 12-2.
“We’re really happy with all of our players who are playing,” Parker said. “We’ve mixed them up a bit with players bouncing from team to team. The kids are playing hard and we’re treating it as our school season because we didn’t have much of a chance to do that.
Stillwater Red was scheduled to host Sibley for a game on July 23 and then travels to Park on July 27. Stillwater will host Hastings for Senior Night on July 28 at 5 p.m., which will include an awards banquet and recognition for the seniors, and then travel to Mound View to close out the regular season on July 29.
Roseville 5, Stillwater 2
Taking advantage of four Stillwater errors, Roseville pulled out a 5-2 victory over the Ponies on Monday, July 20, snapping the team’s 12-game winning streak.
Josh Wallace took the loss for Stillwater, allowing two earned runs in four innings after giving up six hits and three walks with two strikeouts.
Peloquin and Koehn each finished with two hits for the Ponies.
“Roseville threw a good pitcher and shut us down for six innings,” Parker said. “We were always behind so we couldn’t really push it too much. It took away our running and bunting game.”
Stillwater 13, Irondale 5
The Ponies scored seven runs in the fourth inning on the way to a 13-5 victory over Irondale in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Thursday, July 16. Wallace paced Stillwater with four hits and three RBIs while Eric Stack added three hits.
Starter Austin Buck allowed two runs in four innings to notch the win.
Stillwater 23, Irondale 5 (6)
Stillwater nearly batted around twice during a 12-run second inning while cruising to a 23-5 victory over Irondale to complete the sweep in Game 2.
Peloquin launched a three-run homer to highlight the second inning, when the Ponies sent 17 batters to the plate. Luke Cullen drove three hits and finished with five RBIs while Peloquin also doubled in the game to join Wallace with two hits.
Riley Skuza pitched three innings, allowing three hits and three earned runs, to earn the victory.
