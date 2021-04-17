FOREST LAKE — A six-run second inning propelled the Stillwater baseball team to a comfortable 7-0 Suburban East Conference victory over Forest Lake on Wednesday, April 14 at Schumacher Field.
It was the season opener for both teams, but Stillwater’s pitching was in mid-season form as Austin Buck and Zach Nelson combined on the five-hit shutout in their first varsity appearances.
“Both pitched fantastic,” Ponies coach Mike Parker said. “They threw a ton of strikes and really relied on the defense.”
The Ponies (1-0 SEC, 1-0) are No. 2 in the Class AAAA state rankings.
Like most teams following the cancellation of the 2020 season due to COVID-19, there were a lot of new faces in the lineup and contributing for the Ponies.
“I was hoping they would pitch well, but this is all just trying kids out for the first time because it has been two years, really. It was exciting to see both of those guys pitch well.”
Alex Ritzer is no stranger to varsity and he delivered perhaps the biggest hit of the game while plating three runs with a bases-clearing triple in the second inning. The inning started with a walk to Mason McCurdy and a single by Josh Wallace, but the six-run rally didn’t occur until after the second out was recorded.
Gavin Madison and Austin Buck each drew a walk to load the bases and Ritzer lined a triple to the fence in right-center for a 3-0 lead. Braden Hellum was hit by a pitch and stole second before scoring with Ritzer on a double by Gavin Zurn, who then beat the throw on a close play at the plate on a base hit from Casey Venske.
Stillwater finished with eight hits, but also took advantage of four walks and had four batters hit by pitch.
“They got in there and had good at bats,” Parker said. “Even in the innings we didn’t score we put pressure on them, but just didn’t get the big hits like we did in the second. We still had pressure on them and had good at bats.”
The Ponies added a run in the top of the seventh.
Buck allowed four hits and a walk in four innings while Nelson collected the save after yielding just one hit and a walk with three strikeouts.
“Our pitching was just really strong and I was happy with our defense,” Parker said. “The guys didn’t give in. They had some tough counts, but came back and threw strikes. We had no idea what to expect, but we also did a lot of the little things well.”
Parker also credited Nolan LaCosse with a strong game defensively in his first start at third base.
“It was a good game and a good way to start,” Parker said. “The kids had a lot of fun just being back on the field. It’s been so long since they played a varsity baseball game, it was a really fun night for everybody.”
Still 0 6 0 0 0 0 1 — 7 8 1
F. Lake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 5 1
WP: Austin Buck 4-ip, 4-h, 0-r, 0-er, 1-bb, 0-so
LP: Isaac Roers 1 2/3-ip, 5-h, 6-r, 6-er, 3-bb, 1-so
Leading hitters: St, Alex Ritzer 4x5 (2B, 3B, 3 RBI), Casey Venske 1x3 (RBI), Josh Wallace 1x3, Anthony Ingram 1x4 (2B) and Gavin Zurn 1x4 (2 RBI).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.