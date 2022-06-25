MINNEAPOLIS — Superstitions are rampant in baseball, but one potentially bad omen did little to undermine the Stillwater baseball team’s eventual storybook season.
The Ponies knocked off top-seeded Farmington with a convincing 8-1 victory in the Class AAAA state championship game on Friday, June 17 at Target Field. It marks the third state title in the sport for Stillwater, which also claimed championships in 1991 and 2018.
The team storming the field and piling on top of winning pitcher Austin Buck as part of a wild celebration was a sharp contrast to a far more dubious start of the season as part of a trip to Omaha in search of better weather.
“I think we had 37 of 42 players got sick and four of six coaches,” Ponies coach Mike Parker recalled.
The illness — believed to be food poisoning — subsided quickly and the team never looked back.
“It feels like a million years ago, right now,” said Buck, who threw up “like seven or eight times” on the trip, but allowed just four hits and did not walk a batter in the complete game against Farmington.
It was a remarkable and not entirely expected state title run for the Ponies (23-4), who returned just two regulars from a team that was stopped in the state quarterfinals a year ago. It wasn’t a complete rebuild, but there was little prior varsity experience when Stillwater took the field for the first time this spring.
“The Omaha trip was the kick-off to our season and didn’t go exactly as planned,” Parker said. “We had a tough spring to get started with the cold and snowy spring and once we got started in the games we didn’t know what to expect because we didn’t have the normal amount of time outside. There were a lot of unknowns at the start of the year. I thought it could go either way.”
“After the games started happening, everybody started to believe this team could win some big games and that idea of being a team and sacrificing a position that you want to play or playing time could lead to something much better than we expected.”
And it was not an easy road to the state finals. The Ponies went 10 consecutive innings without scoring a run, but edged Sartell-St. Stephen 6-5 in the quarterfinals and rallied for a 5-3 semifinal victory over Chanhassen.
“I think it truly came down to who wanted it more and you can tell by how we’re reacting right now,” Ponies pitcher and center-fielder Brayden Hellum said. “We wanted a lot more and that’s all it came down to right there.”
Stillwater fell behind Farmington 1-0 in the bottom of the first, but it was the only hiccup for Buck.
“I thought that second inning when Austin came back and didn’t give up any runs gave us a lot of energy,” Parker said.
Even more impressive was that the senior hadn’t pitched since throwing three innings against Mounds View in the final regular season game on May 20 — a full three weeks between appearances.
“He always gave our defense a chance to win and he goes up there with a lot of confidence,” Parker said. “I just thought he was the right guy for that moment.”
Buck gave up two hits and a run in the first, but was in control throughout while throwing 54 of 82 pitches for strikes.
“This means everything,” Buck said. “There’s nothing I wanted more in my high school career than to win a state championship. That is the No. 1 goal.”
He wasn’t concerned about the lack of postseason innings.
“Not really, because I keep up my bullpens and, honestly, that just makes my arm in a better position. I’ve been pitching for 15 years, if I take three weeks off, I’m okay with that.”
Stillwater left the bases loaded in the first, but also provided some offensive support with two runs each in the second and third innings. Alex Matchey lifted a sacrifice fly to score Josh Wallace with the bases loaded in the second for the first run. Tanner Voight then scored on a delayed steal of home after Hellum slid safely into second on the play.
The Ponies also left the bases loaded in the third, but not before a two-out rally plated two more runs. Jacob Carlson and Josh Wallace singled before Voight was hit by a pitch — one of four hit batters for the Ponies.
An infield single by Alex Vandell scored Carlson, which resulted in Farmington starter Kyle Hrncir getting replaced by Owen Schmidt. The next batter, Hellum, was also hit by a pitch to push another run across for a 4-1 lead.
And Buck seemed to get stronger as the game went on, giving up a one-out single in the bottom of the third and nothing else until a two-out single in the seventh.
“I realized they were having trouble hitting my fastball so I got more and more confident,” Buck said. “I knew that I could do it, especially once our offense started scoring runs.
“Our pitching coach (Larry George), all he talks about is throwing strikes and that’s what matters most for baseball is throwing strikes. That’s my No. 1 goal and that’s the first thing I think of so I was successful with that tonight.”
But nobody was getting too comfortable against the Tigers (23-4), who launched two home runs — including a grand slam — while erasing a five-run deficit in a 7-5 semifinal victory over Maple Grove.
“He gained confidence throughout the game that he could shut these guys down,” Parker said. “We were ready to go into the bullpen early, but each inning we thought he wasn’t going to give anything to them and they were going to have to take it. They hit a few balls hard, but they had 13 fly-outs in the game and for us those are plays we’re going to make. They didn’t put a lot of pressure on us with ground balls.”
The final dagger came in the sixth when the Ponies delivered three hits and took advantage of two errors on the same play to produce four more runs and an 8-1 lead.
Hellum, who reached in four of five plate appearances from the lead-off spot, bunted for a single to start the inning. Alex Matchey drew a walk and both runners moved up on a wild pitch before scoring on a base hit by Mason Buck. Austin Buck then followed with a drive to right field that was misplayed and compounded by an errant throw as Buck emphatically slid into home.
“Yeah, that four-spot made it feel way better,” Austin Buck said. “I could relax and I was more confident and I was just more aggressive and more confident and that’s when I become a better pitcher.”
Stillwater finished with eight hits and also took five walks.
“We had to battle through those first two (state tournament) games not playing perfectly,” Parker said. “We were walking a few guys and making some errors, but in this game we played and executed the game plan extremely well. Our goal was to go the other way and we only pulled two balls that entire game.”
“That was that was as good of a game as we could play, as good as we have played all season,” Buck added. “To hit pitching like that and score eight runs and play really good defense, yeah, you can’t get much better than that.”
The Tigers returned 10 regulars, including three of the team’s top four pitchers, from a team that won state a year ago.
But repeat state champions are rare in the sport. In Minnesota’s largest class, only Mounds View in 2013 and 2014 has won consecutive state titles since Cretin-Derham Hall claimed three straight championships in 1996, 1997 and 1998.
Stillwater was in a similar position after returning several key contributors from the team that won state in 2018, but the Ponies were stopped by eventual champion East Ridge in the state semifinals.
But that championship in 2018 helped inspire this year’s squad to set high expectations.
“We’ve been seeing that banner in our outfield for the 2018 champs and we’ve been looking at that all year,” Hellum said. “That 2018 team was a huge inspiration to every single one of us.”
Like Hellum, Austin Buck said he was in the stands when Drew Gilbert dominated Minnetonka in that memorable 4-0 title game victory.
“Yeah, I was right over there on the first-base side, watching to Drew Gilbert strike out like 15 Minnetonka batters,” Buck said. “Obviously everybody wants it and I knew we had a team that could do it. We don’t have a ton of talent, but when you play as a team and you play together and you work your (butt) off, you can you can literally beat anybody. Doesn’t matter how much talent you have.”
Parker has raved all season about the work ethic and willingness for these players to do whatever would help the team. That did not change when the stakes grew even higher.
“It’s a really special group of boys and I couldn’t be more happy that they got to finish this season with a win,” Parker said. “I don’t know if I’ve seen a team happier to win a game than I have seen that team win a game. They truly appreciated it and understood that all that work and sacrifice the last four years paid off for them. They’re a very cerebral group and they have that understanding that they did it through offseason preparation and throughout the season with guys accepting their roles and the guys who played a lot really understood how important the other guys who didn’t play a lot were to things.”
And the season certainly finished in a better place than it started — when it felt more cursed than destined for a dog pile at Target Field.
“Honestly, I think that brought us a lot closer,” Buck said. “We have a lot of fun when you play for your team. When you play like individuals like a lot of other teams out here you don’t have as much fun, but when you play for your team everybody can rally behind players when they’re having success because they love that player and they want him to have success because he’s doing it for the team. It’s about the team and every single guy believes in that philosophy.”
Still 0 2 2 0 0 4 0 — 8 8 0
Farm 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 4 2
WP: Austin Buck 7-ip, 4-h, 1-r, 1-er, 0-bb, 4-so
LP: Kyle Hrncir 2 2/3-ip, 5-h, 4-r, 4-er, 2-bb, 4-so
Leading hitters: St, Brayden Hellum 2x3 (2 HBP, RBI), Alex Matchey 0x2 (BB, run, RBI), Mason Buck 1x4 (2 RBI), Austin Buck 1x2 (2 BB, run RBI), Jacob Carlson 1x4, Josh Wallace 2x4, Tanner Voight 0x2 (BB, run) and Alex Vandell 1x2 (BB, RB); Far, Mason Conrad 2x3, Gabe Bombardier 1x3 (2B, RBI) and Dominic Vogel 1x3.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.