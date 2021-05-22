OAK PARK HEIGHTS — A late-season hiccup kept three additional teams in contention for the title, but the Ponies still control their own destiny despite falling to Mounds View 9-1 in a Suburban East Conference baseball game on Wednesday, May 19 at Stillwater Area High School.
Stillwater (13-4 SEC, 14-4) has already clinched at least a share of its fourth consecutive league title with just one conference game remaining. The Ponies wrap up their SEC schedule at East Ridge on Friday, May 21. If the Raptors (12-5, 13-6) defeat Stillwater, as many as four teams could claim a share of the league title if Park (12-5, 12-5) and Woodbury (12-5, 14-5) join East Ridge in winning their final conference games. The game could also impact seeding for the Section 4AAAA tournament.
“Friday is basically the same game whether we won or lost,” Ponies coach Mike Parker said. “The conference title is on the line and we have a share of that right now, but the No. 1 seed is also going to be based on that Friday game. It’s in our hands and usually at the end of the year the goal is go into that last week and have the destiny in your own hands with regard to the conference. It means that last week is going to be fun and meaningful and the type of games you hope your kids get a chance to play in.”
That Mounds View will finish fifth in the SEC just shows how strong the conference is this season. The Mustangs (10-7, 11-7) received another superb pitching performance from Ben Rosin and some offensive fireworks from catcher Will Rogers in upending Stillwater.
Rosin allowed just one run in a complete game against the Ponies earlier this season, but Stillwater pulled out a 1-0 victory in that one. That wasn’t the case in Game 2 as the Mustangs put up five runs in the third inning to take control.
Rogers, who hit his fifth and sixth home runs of the season, launched a grand slam in the third as Mounds View built a 5-0 lead. The Mustangs also added a run each in the fourth and sixth and pushed two more across in the top of the seventh.
“That was the second time we’ve faced Rosin and both times we’ve gotten one run,” Parker said. “Last time it was good enough to get a win, this time it wasn’t.”
Rogers, an Arizona State recruit, added a two-run homer for Mounds View in the seventh.
“He is the best hitter in the state and he kind of showed why,” Parker said. “Both were no-doubters. He’s an exceptional player.”
Stillwater finished with just three hits.
“We’re still struggling to put together some big hits and scoring some runs,” Parker said. “We’re getting hits and guys on base, but struggling to get the big hits.
M. View 0 0 5 1 0 1 2 — 9 8 1
Stillwater 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 3 2
WP: Ben Rosin 7-ip, 3-h, 1-r, 1-er, 3-bb, 5-so
LP: Gavin Zurn 5-ip, 5-h, 6-r, 6-er, 2-bb, 6-so
Leading hitters: MV, Mason Dean 1x3 (RBI), Will Rogers 2x4 (2 HR, 6RBI), Logan Grimm 1x4, Blake Guerin 1x2, Cooper Kleppe 1x2 (2B, RBI), Luke Morrisette 2x3 (RBI); St, Casey Venske 1x2, Alex Ritzer 1x3, Tony Ingram 0x2 (RBI) and Brayden Hellum 1x2.
Stillwater 2, C-D Hall 1
At St. Paul, making just his second start of the season, Josh Wallace faced just one batter over the minimum while leading the Ponies to a 2-1 conference victory over the Raiders on Monday, May 17 at Cretin-Derham Hall High School.
PJ Jones drove a double to left field in the sixth inning and that was the only blemish for Wallace, he did not allow a walk while striking out nine in the complete game.
“He got ahead of every single player on their team, every at bat,” Ponies coach Mike Parker said. “He only went to a three-ball count once and was one batter away from a perfect game. In my 20 years with the program, I’ve never seen us pitch a perfect game and that’s about as close as it’s been. It was an extremely impressive game for him and our defense was really solid behind him.”
Wallace also made a couple nice defensive plays fielding his position and Parker also credited Mason McCurdy for his work behind the plate.
Stillwater finished with just seven hits against a team it defeated 10-1 earlier this season. After this game, the Ponies improved to 5-1 in one-run games.
The Ponies scored both their runs in the fifth. Kade Peloquin drove a hard single past the second baseman to start the inning and moved to second on a ground-out and to third on a balk. He then scored on a double to left-center by Tony Ingram, who then scampered home on a base hit by Casey Venske.
“Casey has been getting a hit in every game,” Parker said. “He’s doing a nice job, and Tony has provided some power for us.”
Stillwater 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 2 7 0
C-D Hall 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 1 2
WP: Josh Wallace 7-ip, 1-h, 1-r, 0-er, 0-bb, 9-so
LP: Daniel Bauer 1-ip, 3-h, 2-r, 2-er, 0-bb, 1-so
Leading hitters: St, Kade Peloquin 1x4, Casey Venske 2x3 (RBI), Gavin Zurn 1x4, Tony Ingram 2x4 (2B, RBI) and Mason McCurdy 1x2; C-DH, PJ Jones 1x2 and Trey Gretz 0x2 (RBI).
Stillwater 3, STMA 1
At Oak Park Heights, a match-up between the top two ranked teams in the state delivered a riveting game and a victory for the host Ponies, who defeated top-ranked St. Michael-Albertville 3-1 in a nonconference game on Saturday, May 15 at SAHS.
The second-ranked Ponies received a strong outing from Tanner Pelto, who limited the Knights (13-3) to just four hits in six innings. The senior did not walk a batter and finished with four strikeouts. Gavin Zurn also struck out two and threw a scoreless inning to notch the save.
“He did a phenomenal job,” Ponies coach Mike Parker said of Pelto. “It was not walking guys and getting some strikeouts and relying on the defense. I was hoping to get four innings out of him, maybe five, so for him to go six before getting close to his pitch count, he deserves all the credit.”
Stillwater broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the third on an RBI double from Ian Hanlon. Nolan McCurdy started the inning with a single.
The Knights answered with a run in the top of the fourth, but Stillwater struck right back as Kade Peloquin stole home with runners on first on third for a 2-1 lead.
“They threw a really good pitcher and that’s how we have to be able to score is to scratch out some runs,” Parker said.
Then in the sixth, Casey Venske delivered a two-out, run-scoring single to push the lead to 3-1.
“He’s had a few of those lately, Parker said of Venske.
Adding to the build-up of a showdown between two of the state’s top teams was a big crowd on hand for “Opioid Awareness Day”. The inspiration for raising awareness on the dangers of opioids was former Ponies standout Jayson Pernu’s overdose death two years ago. His father, Jay, spoke to players about the dangers prior to the games and many of Pernu’s friends and teammates were on hand.
“We had a couple things going on and that was the biggest crowd I think I’ve ever seen at our field for a regular season game,” Parker said. “We raised $1,400 for opioid addiction awareness and hosted five games against St. Michael-Albertville, so it was fun to have games going on both fields. We had a ton of alumni show up and a lot community members and people and parents who stuck around from the other games. It really added to the atmosphere and when you scored a run you heard a huge roar from the crowd.”
STMA 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 4 0
Stillwater 0 0 1 1 0 1 x — 3 8 0
WP: Tanner Pelto 6-ip, 5-h, 1-r, 1-er, 0-bb, 4-so
LP: Max Sutter 6-ip, 6-h, 3-r, 1-er, 1-bb, 6-so
Leading hitters: STMA, Kaden Amundson 1x3, Eric Fouquette 1x2, Jacob Dinkel 1x3 (RBI), Matthew Maulik 1x3; St, Gavin Madison 1x3, Kade Peloquin 2x3, Casey Venske 1x3 (RBI), Tony Ingram 1x3, Ian Hanlon 1x2 (2B, RBI) and Nolan McCurdy 2x3.
Stillwater 1, Irondale 0 (8)
At Oak Park Heights, despite ranking near the bottom of the conference standings, Irondale put a scare into the Ponies before Stillwater broke through for a run in the bottom of the eighth inning of a 1-0 conference victory over the Knights (4-13 SEC, 4-14) on Friday, May 14 at SAHS.
Zach Nelson started and threw seven shutout innings for the Ponies, allowing just two hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Gavin Zurn kept the shutout going while pitching a scoreless eighth and Stillwater plated the game-winner on a sacrifice fly from Casey Venske in the bottom of the inning.
“We played really strong defense,” Ponies coach Mike Parker said. “(Alex) Ritzer and (Gavin) Middleton were tough up the middle and (catcher) Mason McCurdy did a nice job coming up with a lot of good blocks.”
Irondale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 2
Stillwater 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 6 1
WP: Gavin Zurn 1-ip, 0-h, 0-r, 0-er, 0-bb, 2-so
LP: Josh Johnson 1 1/3-ip, 3-h, 1-r, 1-er, 0-bb, 1-so
Leading hitters: Ir, Nolan Clark 1x4 and Jack Zupfer 1x2; St, Kade Peloquin 1x4, Casey Venske 0x2 (RBI), Alex Ritzer 1x3, Gavin Zurn 1x4, Tony Ingram 1x3, Brayden Hellum 1x4 and Mason McCurdy 1x3.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
