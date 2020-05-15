Strike two arrived for Stillwater-area players who learned on May 9 that American Legion baseball was being canceled for the 2020 season due to COVID-19.
Along with high school baseball, which the Minnesota State High School League wiped out along with all of its other spring sports and activities on April 23, this was another lost opportunity for players.
“Every time we think here’s a new date, but the disappointment keeps happening,” said Ponies coach Mike Parker, who was also scheduled to coach one of the two Senior Legion teams this summer. “Legion was maybe the final straw for some of our players. It’s pretty tough, but they’ve been so positive through it all. The seniors have been positive, but it’s a tough deal. There are bigger problems in the world, but for kids this age it can be one of the bigger things in their life right now for a short period of time.”
The decision to cancel Legion baseball in Minnesota was made following a video conference meeting of the Minnesota American Legion Baseball Committee, which received input from the Department of Minnesota Executive Committee and Minnesota American Legion Commander Mark Dvorak. The organization cited “concerns for safety of players, coaches, umpires, fans and volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“It was a difficult decision that affects many young people and their parents,” Dvorak said. “The American Legion is a major proponent of the sport of baseball, and we hope to return even stronger in 2021.”
Many states had already announced decisions to suspend or cancel Legion baseball after American Legion Baseball canceled its World Series and was unable to provide national-level support, which restricted teams from receiving insurance through the national program.
“Safety has always been important in American Legion Baseball,” said Randy Schaub, director of Minnesota American Legion Baseball. “As much as we wanted to play this year, we cannot take chances with the players, coaches and fans we oversee.”
“It’s heartbreaking for the kids,” Parker added. “You try to keep some hope up and then you get disappointed and you feel disappointed for the kids. They’ve been really mature about it, but I know as I talk to them now they would just like to play baseball with their friends one more time.”
Minnesota boasted 366 American Legion teams a year ago — the most of any state — and there were 357 teams signed up to participate this season. The state has held a state tournament each year since 1926.
Parker and others, however, have not given up hope entirely that baseball may take place this summer.
Organizers in the east metro have created a plan that would allow for condensed season to replace the canceled Legion schedule. Stillwater would field two 18U teams and a 16U team, which before last season would have competed in VFW baseball. Stillwater’s top 18U team would feature varsity level players and the Tier 1 team would provide opportunities for the JV and remaining players in that age group.
A full schedule would include 36 games for the top Senior Legion team while the Tier 1 team has 31 games schedule, but both are on hold based on current guidelines and restrictions related to sports and activities.
“If we get the go ahead before July 4, we’re going to try baseball,” Parker said. “If it’s after July 4, we won’t.”
Traditionally, Stillwater has limited Legion baseball participation to graduates who are playing the sport in college and players who will make up the varsity team the following spring. It often produces younger rosters, but provides valuable experience for those up-and-coming players.
With the MSHSL season canceled this spring, Parker was planning to field a Legion team that included the majority of players from the Class of 2020, regardless of their collegiate plans.
“That was going to be completely different,” Parker said. “We wanted them to play and we still do if we have the other situation. Some of the seniors going to the U of M or to Madison, we want to give them a chance to play if we get that opportunity.”
This season’s disappointment for the Ponies comes on the heels of the most successful two-year run in the history of the Stillwater program. The Ponies have won three straight conference championships and compiled a 48-6 record over the past two seasons, including a state championship in 2018 and a third-place finish at state a year ago.
Stillwater graduated some high-level talent off that team, including NCAA Division I players Drew Gilbert and Will Frisch, but were expected to field another strong team featuring 13 seniors this spring.
“Without a doubt, I think this was a state tournament caliber team this year,” Parker said. “I don’t think we were the favorite in our conference with Mounds View and we would have had a dog fight with a couple other teams, but we would have been the favorite in our section.
“It would have been a fun team to see what they would do.”
The Ponies had a week of workouts in this spring before the MSHSL suspended all activities on March 18. It’s a team Parker was looking forward to coaching, knowing many of the players spent considerable time during the offseason to prepare for this opportunity to leave their mark on Stillwater baseball.
“A couple of guys who are playing in college are missing out on reps and a chance to improve themselves,” Parker said. “For others, it’s a bunch of fun for the kids after they’ve put in the time and lifting all off-season and all that time they’ve put in to get better and don’t get to experience the fun part of it. That’s been tough.”
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
