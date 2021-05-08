OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Overcoming some early miscues in the field, the Ponies produced just enough offense to slip past Forest Lake for a 5-4 Suburban East Conference baseball victory on Wednesday, May 5 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Ponies (10-1 SEC, 10-1), ranked first in Class AAAA by the Minnesota Baseball Coaches Association, received another stout performance from senior pitcher Gavin Zurn but also trailed 2-0 and 4-2 after Forest Lake batted in the first two innings. Zurn allowed three hits and two walks while striking out 10 in six innings.
“We had some mishaps in the field that put some pressure on our pitchers,” Ponies coach Mike Parker said. “We gave up four runs mostly because of errors and they had one big home run, but Zurn really took over from there. It put some pressure on, which he hadn’t seen before this season.”
Stillwater answered each time and the teams were tied going into the bottom of the sixth when Brayden Hellum drove an RBI single with two outs to push the Ponies in front 5-4. Hellum’s hit came on the ninth pitch of the at bat and scored Kade Peloquin, who trotted home after belting a one-out triple.
“He really came up with a huge hit,” Parker said.
Hellum also delivered a two-run double in the first inning as Stillwater evened the score at 2-all. The Ponies also came right back with two runs in the bottom of the second after Forest Lake built a short-lived 4-2 lead.
“We responded twice in a row, which I thought was great,” Parker said. “We didn’t give them too much momentum or energy.”
Myles Schwerzler replaced Zurn in the top of the seventh and recorded the save with some help from his fielders. Hellum also made a big catch prior to crashing into the wall in right field for the first out of the seventh inning. After a walk, the Ponies also turned a 6-4-3 double play to finish out the game.
“That was a good game for us to learn from,” Parker said. “We made mistakes behind our pitchers and it was a lot tighter game than we wanted it to be.”
Stillwater, which defeated the Rangers 7-0 earlier this season, hold a two-game lead over Park (8-3, 8-3) in the SEC standings.
Forest Lake 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 — 4 3 1
Stillwater 2 2 0 0 0 1 x — 5 5 4
WP: Gavin Zurn 6-ip, 3-h, 4-r, 0-er, 2-bb, 10-so
LP: Isaac Roers 2 2/3-ip, 2-h, 1-r, 1-er, 1-bb, 3-so
Leading hitters: FL, Nick Brown 1x3 (2B, RBI), Mass 1x2 and Austin Bergum 1x3 (HR, 2RBI); St, Brayden Hellum 2x4 (2 BB, 2B, 3RBI), Kade Peloquin 1x3 (3B, RBI), Alex Ritzer 1x2 (2 BB) and Nolan McCurdy 1x2 (2B).
Stillwater 11, WB Lake 2
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies pounded out 15 hits to pull away for an 11-2 conference victory over the Bears on Monday, May 3 at SAHS.
Ponies coach Mike Parker was happy with the offense, but thrilled with three outstanding defensive plays courtesy of pitcher Kade Peloquin, second baseman Gavin Madison and shortstop Alex Ritzer.
“There were three plays in this game that might be our defensive play of the year, and all three happened in the same game,” the coach said.
Madison raced into the fence along the right-field line after a long run to catch a foul ball in the first inning and Peloquin made a running catch while going up and over the fence in front of the Stillwater dugout in the third.
“Madison made a super long run and nobody thought anybody would get to that ball,” Parker said. “It was a spectacular play. Then Peloquin caught that ball in our dugout and the guys had to push him back over the fence. It was a play you only see in the major leagues, catching it basket style.”
Ritzer also knocked down a hard bouncer that was above his head before throwing out a fast runner at first in the seventh inning.
“It was not one that sounds spectacular, but I don’t know if any other shortstop could have made that play,” Parker said.
Ritzer also made an impact at the plate, driving four hits and scoring two runs. Tanner Voight drove in a run and finished with three hits while Peloquin totaled two hits and two RBIs. Ian Hanlon drove a two-run single to spark Stillwater’s four-run second inning.
Stillwater used four pitchers, with Peloquin starting and throwing three scoreless to earn the win. Tanner Pelto also threw two hitless innings for the Ponies.
“We had a good outing from our pitches,” Parker said. “I was happy to get a lot of guys in the game. We played 20 guys and they all had to play their role and did a great job when their name got called.”
WB Lake 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 2 6 0
Stillwater 1 4 0 5 1 0 x — 11 15 0
WP: Kade Peloquin 3-ip, 2-h, 0-r, 0-er, 1-bb, 1-so
LP: Alex Grygar 2-ip, 7-h, 5-r, 5-er, 1-bb, 1-so
Leading hitters: WBL, Aiden Welch 1x3, Spencer Oxton 1x1, Charlie Degree 1x3, Trayton Pescasolido 2x3 and Derrick Smith 1x2; St, Kade Peloquin 2x5 (2RBI), Casey Venske 1x3, Ian Hanlon 1x2 (2RBI), Alex Ritzer 4x5 (RBI, 2 runs), Nolan McCurdy 1x1 (RBI), Erik Roettger 1x1 (RBI), Gavin Zurn 1x3, Tony Ingram 1x4 (2 runs), Tanner Voight 3x4 (RBI).
East Ridge 2, Stillwater 1
At Oak Park Heights, Nick Ibrahim launched a home run in the top of the seventh inning to provide the difference as East Ridge stopped the Ponies 2-1 in an SEC game on Friday, April 30 at SAHS.
It was the first loss of the season for the Ponies, ending a eight-game winning streak.
The home run to lead off the seventh spoiled an otherwise superb performance from Zach Nelson, who allowed three hits and one walk with seven strikeouts in six innings.
Ben North was also sharp on the mound for the Raptors (6-5 SEC, 6-6), allowing just three hits and four walks with five strikeouts in the complete game.
“Nelson pitched great,” Ponies coach Mike Parker said. “He left one up a little bit, but he really pitched well.”
It was a rare conference setback for Stillwater, only the seventh loss in 59 SEC games dating back to the start of the 2017 season.
“We just had a hard time putting hits together in that game,” Parker said. “We did draw some walks, but couldn’t put it together.
“It was a good one to learn from. It’s a team we have to beat down the stretch, but we learned a lot about them and us.”
• The Ponies are scheduled to host one of the top teams in the state when St. Michael-Albertville visits for a nonconference game on Saturday, May 15. The game has been designated as “Opioid Awareness Day” and the teams will be raising money for that cause.
East Ridge 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 — 2 3 0
Stillwater 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 3 1
WP: Ben North 6-ip, 3-h, 1-r, 1-er, 4-bb, 5-so
LP: Zach Nelson 6-ip, 3-h, 2-r, 1-er, 1-bb, 7-so
Leading hitters: ER, TJ Swidorski 1x3 (2B, RBI), Nick Ibrahim 1x3 (HR, RBI) and Ben North 1x3; St, Kade Peloquin 1x3, Gavin Zurn 1x3 (2B) and Tanner Voight 1x1.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
